New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Funko POPs Reveal Ebony Maw, Thanos, Bearded Cap & More

Funko’s Avengers: Infinity War Pop! figures are starting to hit shelves in some stores around the world, offering the best looks at figures like Thanos and his Black Order member Ebony Maw.

A new photo from an unknown store surfaced online on Friday, revealing looks at the Captain America, Thor, Thanos, Hulkbuster, Iron Man, and Ebony Maw Pop! figures. The Thanos and Hulkbuster figures are larger than the standard Pop! figure, boasting a 10-inch height. Based on Josh Brolin’s villain in the upcoming Marvel Studios flick, the sleeveless Thanos comes complete with a fully formed Infinity Gauntlet on his left hand.

In the coming weeks leading up to Avengers: Infinity War, ComicBook.com will offer fans a chance to win these Pop! figures and other merchandise during its weekly Mail Time Monday show on the official ComicBook NOW Facebook page.

Not all of the figures from the first wave of Funko’s Avengers: Infinity War Pop! figures are seen above. A listing for the Avengers: Infinity War Pop! figures revealed the first wave to include Iron Man, Thor, Iron Spider, Captain America, Thanos (regular edition), Corvus Glaive, Ebony Maw, Proxima Midnight, Groot, and a 6-inch Hulkbuster Iron Man.

If a second wave of Avengers: Infinity War Pop! figures is to come along, fans should expect names like Star-Lord, Doctor Strange, Rocket Raccoon, Adolescent Groot, Black Panther, Gamora, Nebula, and Black Widow to be among the new figures.

“An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time,” the movie’s synopsis reads. “The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.”

Avengers: Infinity War aims to bring together every corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a connection between the Avengers characters and the Guardians of the Galaxy finally having been revealed in the film’s first trailer. With Thanos attempting to assemble the Infinity Stones, the synopsis’ tease of the “deadliest showdown” could wreak havoc on characters from all ends of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s spectrum.

Black Panther is currently playing in theaters. After that, Avengers: Infinity War, will arrive intheaters on May 4, followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6.