Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Still Hiding These 10 Mysteries (& #1 Is Thrilling)

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailers and teaser spots have revealed a lot about the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. However, while the trailers answered many questions, they actually served to open up a lot more new questions for Spider-Man fans to focus on. The trailers proved what many leaks already revealed, including the fact that the Punisher and Bruce Banner were in the movie. It also had a shocking moment for many fans when it introduced the Hand as one of the main antagonists. That said, there were two big things the trailers purposely omitted, including Sadie Sink and the identity of the main antagonist of this specific Spider-Man story.

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With only three months before Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters, here is a look at all the information that the movie is still hiding, including one of its biggest secrets concerning the future of the MCU.

10) What Is Spider-Man and the Punisher’s Relationship?

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The biggest surprise is that Punisher is in the movie, but this makes sense for anyone who reads Marvel Comics. Punisher actually debuted in Amazing Spider-Man #129, a book that saw the Jackal trick Frank Castle into thinking Spider-Man was a villain. Punisher was also there for Spider-Man’s big battle with Tarantula, a character who appears in the trailer. However, based on the trailer, Spider-Man and Punisher know each other already by this time. What is their relationship, and how has their past led them to this point? Understanding Spider-Man and Punisher’s relationship will go a long way in explaining Frank’s new place in the MCU.

9) What Villains Are in the Main Story?

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There are no hints at who the villains in Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be. There were several villains shown in the trailers, including Boomerang, Tarantula, the Hand, and Scorpion. However, early script leaks reveal there will be a montage of events that have happened in Spider-Man’s life since he made the world forget Peter Parker existed. From the look of it, Boomerang and Tarantula are likely only appearing in the montage. Scorpion should be the main villain, and the Hand plays a big role in the movie. However, the trailer never showed Tombstone, who is supposed to be in the movie, and it remains unclear who Spider-Man will fight other than the Hand in this film.

8) What Is Causing Peter Parker’s Mutations?

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Based on both the trailer and the script pages the director released, Peter Parker is going through some changes in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The script points out the changes and that he feels different. The trailer showed he has organic web-shooters now, after he seemingly woke up enclosed in webbing. In the comics, this was what led him to become a monster known as the Man-Spider, and the movie might be heading in that direction. He speaks to Bruce Banner about DNA changes and is told it is dangerous, but what caused this to happen, and what does it mean for Spider-Man’s role in the MCU?

7) Did the Trailer Edit Out Heroes in One Shot?

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There was a shot in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer that was edited to erase Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man variants from a scene where they jumped at the Sinister Six with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in a fight. When the movie showed the real scene, where they were in the shot, it proved Marvel was willing to hide specific things in trailers to protect the surprises. There was a shot in the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer that looked similar, and now fans want to know if any heroes were removed from the shot where Spider-Man is jumping at the Hand.

6) Who Is Leading the Hand?

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The Hand is a mysterious group of ninja assassins who are mostly Daredevil villains in the comics. However, in the MCU, they first appeared in the Netflix street-level shows, fighting Daredevil and the other members of the Defenders. They almost always follow one leader, often at the behest of the demonic Beast. They seemed to have fallen at the end of Defenders, but they are back now, and there has to be someone leading them. Tombstone doesn’t seem like the kind of person who would lead a ninja clan, while someone like Mister Negative might be a better bet. However, the trailer only shows the Hand, and the leader pulling the strings remains a mystery.

5) How Does This Connect to the Disney+ Shows?

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day takes place in New York City, as he has been protecting the city since he had his identity erased from the world’s memories. However, as Daredevil: Born Again has shown, Wilson Fisk was the mayor and led a crackdown on all vigilante activities in the city. The first trailer showed Spider-Man getting a key to the city from Sheila Rivera, someone who worked for Fisk in his administration. This makes no sense, and it appears this takes place after Fisk’s reign has come to an end. How does the timeline here line up with the activities on Daredevil: Born Again?

4) What Is Hulk’s Role in the Movie?

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There have been several rumors that Hulk will be in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and he will go savage. This is exciting news, but the first trailer didn’t show Hulk at all. It did show Bruce Banner, who is working as a professor and wearing the inhibitor bracelet. Banner seems to be there to help Peter deal with his DNA changes, and this will play a huge part in the story. However, how and why he goes savage Hulk remains a mystery. If he does go bad, he will either be under someone else’s control or he will have his mind altered, possibly by a mystery villain.

3) Who Is the Main Villain of Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

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There are no clues about who the main villain in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is. There are minor villains shown in Tarantula and Boomerang, who are most likely only appearing in montage scenes. There is the Scorpion, who is likely to be a major villain, but not the main final boss in the movie. The savage Hulk will be around, and there is also Sadie Sink’s character. However, none of those characters are likely to be the main antagonist of this movie. Instead, it is someone who hasn’t been seen yet, and that could be Tombstone, or it could be a major surprise that the MCU has kept close to the vest.

2) Will Ned and MJ Learn the Truth?

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Spider-Man made his closest friends, MJ and Ned Leeds, forget his identity. Those two remained close friends after this, though, and Peter has been watching from a distance. This movie will do one of two things. It will either have Peter find a way to let them know the truth again, or he will finally write them off and say goodbye. The best choice would be to have them learn the truth, which could lead to interesting storylines, especially if Ned Leeds goes bad and becomes Hobgoblin. It would mean Peter’s decision ruined his best friend’s life. However, whether Ned and MJ learn the truth remains a mystery.

1) Who Is Sadie Sink Playing?

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The biggest question, and the one that is still the most exciting, is who Sadie Sink is playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. There were no shots in the trailer that showed Sadie Sink at all, at least from the front. There are two scenes where people believe it is Sink, including one of a person attached to a chair, and another of a person from behind in a hood. There were also scenes of someone possessing the minds of cops. That leads to the main rumor that Sadie Sink is playing the MCU’s version of Jean Grey, which would pave the way for her to meet her X-Men counterparts when they arrive in Avengers: Doomsday in December. Spider-Man: Brand New Day could lead to one of the MCU’s most important moments.

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