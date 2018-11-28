Marvel Released the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Poster One Year Ago Today

Marvel fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of the debut trailer for Avengers 4, which arrives in theaters in just a few months. All around the Internet, the MCU faithful have been begging the franchise creators for some sort of hint at when the trailer will arrive, and even going so far as to create intricate theories based on things as simple as Mark Ruffalo losing his backpack.

The main source of these theories comes from Marvel’s own past, as fans look at important dates from the promotion of Avengers: Infinity War. This week is the one-year mark regarding the release of the Infinity War trailer, leading many to believe that the new trailer could be on the way very soon. What we’re forgetting however, is that the Infinity War poster also arrived one year ago.

On November 28, 2017, Marvel unveiled the first official poster for Avengers: Infinity War. It didn’t really say anything other than the word “Infinity” on top of a sleek Avengers logo. It also included the original May 4th release date, which of course was changed a few months later.

So, let’s just say that the Avengers 4 poster were to come out today, one year after the Infinity War poster. It probably wouldn’t show off any new character styles or big moments, and would likely just consist of an Avengers logo. But it could also contain the one thing we’ve been asking for just as much as the trailer: The movie’s secret title.

Avengers 4 still doesn’t have an official title, at least not that the public knows about. This is undoubtedly an effort to keep any potential spoilers at a minimum. While we have all thought that the first Avengers 4 trailer would end with the title, maybe the release of the poster could be a better opportunity. Why not release the title, get everyone even more excited than they already are, and then drop the trailer in the days that follow.

Marvel and Disney have followed similar lines of thinking before, so it wouldn’t be crazy to think they could do the same thing this time around. The only real question would then become: When is the poster actually arriving?

Do you think the poster for Avengers 4 could arrive this week? How long before we see the trailer? Let us know your best guesses and theories in the comments below!

Avengers 4 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.