Resurfaced, Unused ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Scene Shows New Power For Power Stone

When Thanos (Josh Brolin) collected all of the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Infinity War, the character practically became omnipotent. Nearly invincible with all six stones in tow, the Mad Titan could do anything he pleased.

In the case of one eagle-eyed Infinity War fan, Thanos nearly had the ability to create constructs of sorts using the Power Stone. Rewatching some Infinity War behind-the-scenes footage, viewers can see Thanos make a monstrous purple hand to fly towards Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) during their battle on Titan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If the situation doesn’t sound familiar, that’s because the shot was eventually cut before the film was released although you can see it in its unfinished stage above. It’s unknown why the exact shot was cut from the final product, though it makes sense Marvel Studios wouldn’t want to draw comparisons to the same constructs Green Lanterns create in DC Comics lore.

Once Thanos managed to get the final stone — Vision’s Mind Stone — in Wakanda, he had everything in his power to kill all of the Avengers. Marvel Studios visual development boss Ryan Meinerding previously mentioned he thinks the Mad Titan kept the Avengers alive because there was no need to kill them.

“The plan of getting all the Infinity Stones is putting [Thanos] in the position of being so powerful that he is sort of calmer, more single-minded, and more reasonable,” Meinerding said. “He is not necessarily worried about killing the heroes. As long as he ends up with the stones, he can accomplish what he wants to.”

With the original six Avengers still alive, they’ll do whatever in their powers to reverse the actions of Thanos in this April’s Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Did you catch this new Power Stone power on the Infinity War bonus footage? Let us know in the comments below!

In the wake of Infinity War, Marvel Studios has three films on the release slate for the coming year, including Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.