‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Elizabeth Olsen on If Scarlet Witch’s Mutant Origin Will Come to Screen After Fox Acquisition

No matter who comes into the Marvel Cinematic Universe at this point, X-Men or otherwise, it looks as though Scarlet Witch is sticking with her non-mutant origin story.

Marvel fans know that, in the comics, siblings Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver got their powers because they were mutants, and the children of Magneto, no less. Obviously, since the MCU couldn’t use the X-Men or mutant storylines, the characters were given a different origin that revolved around the Infinity Stones.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Disney set to purchase 21st Century Fox, Magneto and the popular X-Men stories (like House of M) would be free for Marvel Studios to use, leading fans to believe the Scarlet Witch could get the iconic origin that she’s always had in the comics.

According to Elizabeth Olsen, who has played the character since the end credits scene in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, there are no plans to alter her history.

While speaking on the podcastEverything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino, Olsen was asked about this very transition. She was quick to dispel any rumors that Scarlet Witch could get an alternate history in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even if the story was accessible.

“I don’t think so because we’ve gone so far to create a non X-Men universe backstory for my character,” Olsen told Pellegrino. “And now it’s the reason I’m connected to Vision, because the stone in his head is the stone that gave me my powers. So we really leap into the stones.”

Unlike the origin of the character, Scarlet Witch’s relationship to Vision did make the transition from the comic books. The two were often portrayed as a couple in the source material, and they’ve developed a strong bond ever since Vision was created in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Of course, while the X-Men acquisition won’t affect Scarlet Witch, Olsen wouldn’t pass up the chance to work with current Magneto actor Michael Fassbender.

“So I don’t think so, however, if there were a Michael Fassbender being my daddy crossover I would say, ‘Yes please,’” Olsen joked. “I would love to work with Fassbender.”

Do you like the alternate backstory given to Scarlet Witch in the MCU? Or do you prefer her original, X-Men origin? Let us know what you think by dropping a line in the comment section below!

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27, followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6.