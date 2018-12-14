‘Avengers 4’s Title Was Actually on the ‘Infinity War’ Soundtrack

After the long wait to learn what Avengers 4 would be titled, the first trailer for the film confirmed what a lot of fans had guessed early on: The sequel to Avengers: Infinity War is going to be Avengers: Endgame.

The hardest part about learning the “Endgame” title of the next Avengers film is also realizing just how many times the clues about the name were put in front of our faces all along! Case in point: Marvel Cinematic Universe fans over on Reddit have spotted yet another way that Marvel Studios and The Russo Bros foreshadowed the title reveal:

Yes indeed, track #24 on the Avengers: Infinity War soundtrack was titled “The End Game” – yet another reference to a theme that’s been running through the Avengers movie franchise since it began. Tony Stark introduced the concept in Age of Ultron, while making reference to his anxiety about what else besides Loki and the Chitauri were out there to threaten the Earth; it was echoed again by Doctor Strange in Infinity War, during a scene on Titan after Strange surrenders the Time Stone to Thanos. He tells Tony giving up the stone was the “the only way,” and states that they are in “the endgame, now.” Since Strange viewed 14,000,605 possible ways the fight against Thanos could go, and found only 1 possible way the MCU hereos can win, this endgame is going to be a serious tight row of dominos that all need to fall perfectly in order for the MCU to be restored to its former glory.

As fans on Reddit also point out, the more frustrating part of this Endgame reveal is that so many fans guessed it early on when the Russo Bros. released a cryptic teaser photo possibly revealing the title. Fans quickly spotted “Endgame” spelled out in the photo, only to have The Russos shoot down the idea – only to have them ultimately confirm it with the trailer release. Perhaps they thought the title would be harder for all those rabid Marvel fans to deduce?

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.