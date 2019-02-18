‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Tesseract Scene Features Clever Easter Egg From First ‘Avengers’

One of the best parts of fandom is the way people catch subtle, yet important, details in films over the course of numerous rewatches and that’s particularly true when it comes to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With over two months to go until Avengers: Endgame hits theaters, fans have been poring over the previous films in the MCU looking for connections and now they’ve found a very interesting one as related to the Tesseract.

Over on Reddit’s Marvel Studios community, one fan has noticed a sonic Easter egg when it comes to the Tesseract that ties together the first Avengers film and Avengers: Infinity War. Specifically, the ominous music that plays as Loki taunts Nick Fury about the power of the Space Stone-powered Tesseract in Avengers is the same music that fans can hear in the opening scenes of Infinity War when Thanos himself acquires that stone and its power. You can check it out, complete with a video highlighting the theme, below.

Now, as some fans have noted on the Reddit post, this shouldn’t be too big of a surprise. Alan Silvestri served as the composer for both the Avengers and Infinity War scores. Some fans also noted that the same theme appears in Captain America: The First Avenger as well, which is also a Silvestri score — and it’s the film where fans are first truly introduced to the Tesseract, though one fan did note that they heard the same theme in the post-credits scene for Thor, the scene where Nick Fury asks Erik Selvig to study a mysterious cube-shaped object — the Tesseract.

The recognition of the musical motif is just one of the ways that the attention to detail within the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to impress fans. It’s that detail and the slow, intricate weaving of the universe as it built towards Thanos’s snap — and ultimately the events of the upcoming Endgame — that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige addressed in an official magazine commemorating the 10th anniversary of the company late last year.

“Thanos has been lurking in the shadows with a desire to obtain these Infinity Stones, which has played a big part in our other films,” Feige said. “We’ve introduced the Tesseract, revealed to be the Space Stone; the Mind Stone, which came out of Loki’s scepter and then went into Vision’s forehead; and the Time Stone: the Eye of Agamotto that Doctor Strange wears is an Infinity Stone itself! And of course the Guardians dealt with the Power Stone.

“So these storytelling devices that we’ve seeded into every film will continue to play a part and come together. We’ve been teasing this for six years. That’s a long time to tease something cinematically before paying it off. Thanos has to be the greatest villain in our movies.”

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th.