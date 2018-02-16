First Look At Thanos In Full Armor In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

The marketing campaign for Avengers: Infinity War has only featured a sleeveless Thanos with no helmet but a new toy may be giving us our first look at the Mad Titan’s new armor.

A toy has been spotted and sent out to the Internet, climbing the ranks on the Marvel Studios subreddit. It boasts an Iron Man and Thanos two-pack from Hasbro. Iron Man’s armor is consistent with that of the Avengers: Infinity War trailers, giving the toy some credibility, while it’s the first time anyone has seen Thanos in full armor for any product or promotion related to Avengers: Infinity War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Furthermore, the toy also features a sword similar to that of the LEGO set which includes the Mad Titan and seems to be themed around his encounter with Iron Man in the film and includes the purple and blue Infinity Stones seen in the Infinity Gauntlet in the Infinity War trailers.

Check out the image below.

It remains unconfirmed whether or not Thanos will don such an appearance in Avengers: Infinity War. Hasbro, however, also manufactured the Marvel Legends figures which surfaced online early and offered the first look at Captain America’s new shield. It was later revealed in the Super Bowl trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, which is broken down in ComicBook.com’s Shot by Shot video above.

Given the appearance on the toy above, it’s possible Thanos spawns the design in an instant upon achieving a fully formed Infinity Gauntlet — something many fans are expecting to happen — using the Stones and their ability to control all reality to make it literally grow or appear on him.

Avengers: Infinity War aims to bring together every corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a connection between the Avengers characters and the Guardians of the Galaxy finally having been revealed in the film’s first trailer. With Thanos attempting to assemble the Infinity Stones, the synopsis’ tease of the “deadliest showdown” could wreak havoc on characters from all ends of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s spectrum.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16th, followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th and Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel arrives on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.