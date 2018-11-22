New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Concept Art of Thanos and Young Gamora Revealed

Avengers: Infinity War had no shortage of heartbreaking moments, and now we have an idea of what the early stages of that looked like.

Bob Cheshire, who worked as a concept artist on the Marvel Studios epic, recently shared a piece of concept art of the scene where Thanos (Josh Brolin) and young Gamora (Ariana Greenblatt) first meet. Considering the fact that the scene occurs amongst the backdrop of Thanos murdering the Zen-Whoberi people, the concept art takes a pretty heart-wrenching turn.

"Choose a side"…. A post shared by Bob Cheshire (@bob_cheshire) on Nov 21, 2018 at 11:48am PST

That flashback scene proved to be an interesting component of the world of Infinity War, as it telegraphed Thanos ultimately sacrificing Gamora to obtain the Soul Stone.

“We’ve always had this scene from the very first draft. It changed slightly, but it was always, ‘He destroys her world, and he takes her as an orphan,’” co-writer Stephen McFeely revealed during the film’s commentary track.

“It was also very important not for him to just grab her, stick her under his arm, and drag her off,” co-writer Christopher Markus noted. “There’s something he sees in her and there is something she sees in him. He is a protector. Even if he created the danger, he is providing a way forward for her that does speak to her inherent nature.”

It’s an abusive relationship in that way,” McFeely added.

“[Visually, the scene] implies what is about to happen to her,” co-director Joe Russo echoed. “He steps her outside of his rule of law, which is one side randomly survives and the other side randomly gets killed. She’s in between the two. It’s unfortunately a trajectory she can’t escape, because it does ultimately end up in her demise.”

Even then, it will be interesting to see exactly what the future holds for Gamora, depending on how fans choose to interpret the final scene between Gamora and Thanos.

“The power that it took Thanos to click his fingers, he’s so dramatic that if you look closely at the film and the damage of the gauntlet,” Joe Russo explained in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com. “You look closely at the very last scene, it damages his arm dramatically. And that moment when he clicks his fingers sends him into this ethereal plane inside of the Soul Stone where as part of his quote unquote hero’s journey in the film, he has one last moment to convey a sense of guilt about what he’s done. It illustrates what a complicated character he is. So, to clarify, it’s a spiritual representation of her and obviously that’s something that the Soul Stone has power to do. But really it’s there to illustrate his pain and his guilt. I wouldn’t read much more into it beyond that.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.