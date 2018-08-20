‘Avengers’ Fans Never Saw Thanos’ Sexy Squidward Makeover Coming

It has been months since Avengers: Infinity War went live, and its angst-ridden plot has since turned into some serious meme fodder. Fans are coping any way they know how, and for one netizen, there was only one way to make Thanos less of a threat. To do this, it required one shockingly acceptable makeover involving Spongebob Squarepants.

So, if you ever wondered what an underwater Thanos would look like, then Reddit user CoolGuyNice664 has your back.

On Twitter, artwork from the artist has gone viral as CoolGuyNice664 took Thanos and overlaid his look with Handsome Squidward. The look seems to be something straight out of a sleep-deprived fauge, but fans admit they are as intrigued by the edit as they are horrified.

Handsome Squidward as Thanos works oddly well 👌 (via u/CoolGuyNice664) pic.twitter.com/54QkJG1zm6 — FANDOM (@getFANDOM) August 20, 2018

As you can see, Thanos’ entire face has changed to morph into Squidward’s chiseled one. With an oblong head and narrow jaw, Handsome Thanos perfectly encapsulates the original meme’s drama while making it just a bit more horrifying. After all, who would want to get snapped by a guy like this?

Of course, this makeover is hilarious, but it is grounded in more fact than fiction. The piece is fan-art that draws a comparison with Thanos that Iron Man dropped on someone else in the movie. If you will recall, Tony Stark felt Ebony Maw looked more than a Bikini Bottom citizen than an alien. The superhero straight-up called the villain Squidward thanks to his bluish skin, and the cartoon comparison didn’t sit well with the intergalactic bad guy.

