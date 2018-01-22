‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Director Says Thanos Is An Incredible Threat

In Marvel Studios’ latest movie, a new threat will force Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to unite with the Guardians of the Galaxy and other costumed crimefighters, as the Mad Titan known as Thanos attempts to acquire all of the Infinity Stones.

Hyping up this formidable threat, co-director Joe Russo spoke with Empire about how Thanos will make an impact in Avengers: Infinity War, likening Josh Brolin‘s character to one of the most important villains in pop culture.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Darth Vader was the pre-eminent villain of my childhood, and we’re hoping to make a Darth Vader for a new generation,” said Russo. “We’re hoping he has that complexity to him, and that he strikes fear into the heart of the audience, but at the same time they go on a journey with him. Frankly, Avengers 3 is his movie.”

While Thanos was shown in the post-credits scenes of the previous two Avengers movies and had a small role in the first Guardians Of The Galaxy film, fans got their best look at the villain in action with the long-awaited trailer for Avengers: Infinity War.

His appearance was significantly altered for Infinity War, ditching the comics-accurate crown and armor for the sleek, sleeveless look of a space bro. Russo teased how the character’s CG is being handled for the film.

“It’s very important to us that Thanos has a level of photorealism that makes that audience believe him,” Russo added.

That will likely go a long way considering Thanos will be capable of some devastating attacks thanks to his power being amplified by the Infinity Stones.

While the scene was not in the first trailer, fans who were lucky to see the footage screened at Disney’s D23 Expo and San Diego Comic-Con were treated with an epic scene of Thanos using his Infinity Gauntlet to rip apart a moon in the sky and toss it at his enemies.

“That’s one of many things Thanos does in this film,” Russo said, teasing even more powerful. “He’s an incredible threat!”

Fans will get a greater taste at what Thanos is capable of when Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on May 4th.

(h/t CBM)