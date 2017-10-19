Josh Brolin Says Thanos Is Next Level in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

When Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters next year, the cosmic big bad Thanos will wreak havoc for the heroes when he comes to earth in his hunt for the Infinity Stones. It’s a tall order to be the biggest bad in the MCU but according to actor Josh Brolin, Thanos is taking things to the next level.

In a recent interview with Collider, Brolin opened up about his role as the purple alien menace. With antagonists in the MCU often falling short of expectation, Brolin revealed that he has a good feeling about Thanos being a complex and wholly realized villain.

“I can’t tell you definitively, but how I feel right now and what I’ve spoken to the Russos about and Feige, absolutely,” Brolin said. “It actually more than pulls off, and I think what they’re coming up with based on what I’ve done, I think is next level.”

Considering the scale of Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos needs to be next level. The film will see the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the Avengers, join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy to deal with the threat of the Mad Titan who is determined to complete the Infinity Gauntlet and wreak havoc on the universe. That havoc might just mean bad things for the heroes, a position that Brolin recognizes could make him pretty unpopular with fans.

“I’m in a position just personally where not everybody loves me and that’s okay (laughs),” Brolin said. “Look, not everybody can be on your side all the time and that’s okay. When playing a character like this, dude, it’s like there’s something—I don’t know any other way to put it, it really turned out to be one of the greatest experiences I’ve had.”

And if fans end up hating him? Brolin is all for it as long as the movie is great.

“I don’t know how I could be anything but happy,” Brolin said. “If everybody hates me at the end of it, I don’t know, will it be worth it if it’s a great movie? Maybe.”

Fans will get to see — and possibly hate – Brolin’s next level Thanos when Avengers: Infinity War opens on May 4, 2018.