‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Video Sets Thanos’ Journey to Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now”

Avengers: Infinity War and Bohemian Rhapsody are just two of this year’s box office successes, and one video puts them together in a pretty clever way.

Reddit user supertrooper151 recently shared a video, which recuts Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) scenes in the film to Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now”. You can check it out in all its glory below.

The combination of the two proves to be both awesome and a little upsetting, with Thanos’ tyranny against the Avengers getting sped up as the song goes along. But it does provide a pretty stylized look at how Thanos was able to acquire all of the Infinity Stones — and just how powerful he got in the process.

“This is the hero’s journey for Thanos,” co-writer Stephen McFeely explained earlier this year. “By the end of the hero’s journey, our main character, our protagonist — at least, in this case — gets what he wants.”

“Even if the end is a tragedy, we wanted it to be definitive,” co-writer Christopher Markus said. “To say, ‘Oh my gosh, what’s he going to do?! He’s only got one [Infinity Stone] left! I wonder if he’ll get the other one!’ That just seemed like ‘Tune in next week’ jerking around.”

And while Thanos might be faring well after snapping half the universe to dust, it sounds like things could very easily change for him once Avengers 4 comes along.

“We know pretty much what’s going on in Avengers 3,” McFeely previously explained. “You’ve been told who’s the bad guy and what he wants for several movies and it’s not going to change: that’s what’s going to happen. You run it in the best possible way with twists along the way, but you have no idea what Avengers 4 is.”

“Nobody knows, and that’s what makes me particularly excited. I look all the time on the internet: people have no idea!” McFeely continued. “[Avengers] 4 resolves the intrigue of Infinity War; [the movies are] clearly linked, but they almost seem to belong to two different genres. We did not want to cut a film in half and say, ‘Pay now and come back in a year for the rest!’ These are two very different stories, on a tonal and structural level.”

