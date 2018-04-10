Tom Holland Watched Black Panther At Robert Downey Jr.’s House

If Tom Holland wasn’t clearly living every Marvel fans dream when he became Spider-Man, the Peter Parker actor is officially rubbing it in with the story of how he watched Black Panther early.

Like many of the fans, Holland says he remembers “seeing Avengers One so clearly.” From there, he was hooked. “I absolutely loved it,” Holland said. “Ever since, I’ve been a huge fan, I’ve seen every film countless times.” Becoming a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Avengers line-up wasn’t enough, though.

Holland got to watch the most recent Marvel Studios film at Iron Man’s house. “I actually got to see Black Panther a little early by ringing Downey and asking him if he had a screener because he gets sent them all super early because he’s the godfather,” Holland admits. That’s right, the kid who bought tickets and watched The Avengers in theaters just a few years ago was calling Robert Downey Jr. and heading over to his house to watch Black Panther early.

“I wasn’t made to feel like the new kid,” Holland says of joining the Marvel ranks. “That’s what’s so lovely about this group of people. They’re all so kind and cool and down to Earth. Everyone’s very welcoming so I had a really nice experience getting to know them all and getting the chance to work with them all.”

The first press event for Avengers: Infinity War event took place in London, a special location for the young actor. “To be here in my hometown, to bring Avengers here is awesome,” Holland said at the London fan event. “A lot has changed. [Peter] is taking on something bigger than any of the Avengers could possibly have imagined from the beginning of the MCU. So, as you can imagine, he’s a little bit out of his depth but, as Peter Parker always does, he figures out a way to triumph.”

Spider-Man will certainly need to find a way to triumph as him and his Avengers pals take on the threat of Thanos, who might be assembling all of the Infinity Stones in his first real Marvel Cinematic Universe outing.

