‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Theory Says Thanos Planned To Give Iron Man A Ceremonious Death

There was a point in Avengers: Infinity War where fans thought Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) was a goner. The last good guy on his feet, Iron Man was going toe-to-toe with Thanos (Josh Brolin) and holding his own. That is, of course, until the Mad Titan snapped of a piece of Stark’s nano-tech armor and stabbed the billionaire through the gut with it.

As he lit up his Infinity Gauntlet ready to send Stark to his untimely end, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) was able to speak up and offer the Time Stone in exchange for Tony’s life. As you know, Thanos took the deal and let Tony live.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the moment Thanos lit up his gauntlet to kill Stark, four stones were activated — the Soul, Power, Reality, and Space stones. The Mad Titan surely didn’t need any of the stones to kill Tony, so why was he going to use four of the six to get rid of the Earth-dweller?

According to one fan theorist, it was because Thanos respected Tony enough to give him a ceremonious death. Shared online by /u/First-Fantasy, the theory states that Thanos was going to use the Soul and Power stones to kill Tony.

Then, the Mad Titan was going to — as the theory reads — use the Reality Stone to clean up Tony’s corpse and make it presentable before he used the Space Stone to transport Tony’s body back to Earth so that they could host a proper burial their beloved defender.

It’s been confirmed time and time again that Thanos didn’t want to go out of his way to kill the Avengers, as his mind was dead set on acquiring the stones needed for The Decimation. As the theory reads, Thanos must have thought Tony was as real of a threat as Loki (Tom Hiddleston), hence the need to kill him.

The theory seems to fall in line with the Russo Brothers’ statement of how Thanos was noble in his cause and how his motivations weren’t based in murder, rather the need to balance life as he saw fit.

What do you think, Stark fans? Was Thanos preparing Tony for a ceremonious ending? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation on Twitter by hitting up @AdamBarnhardt to talk all things MCU!

Avengers: Infinity War is now streaming on Netflix and available for purchase on home media. Upcoming Marvel Studios movies scheduled for release this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.