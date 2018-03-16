Iron Man Meets The Guardians of the Galaxy In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War trailer #2 sees flagship hero Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) meet the Guardians of the Galaxy, who will make their way to Earth for the first time to help stand against newly arrived threat Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Green-skinned warrior Gamora (Zoe Saldana) — adopted daughter of the vicious warlord and premiere member of the cosmic group of a-holes — is seen informing Tony Stark of the massive threat posed by the Mad Titan (Josh Brolin).

“The entire time I knew him, he only ever had one goal,” Gamora warns. “To wipe out half the universe.”

“If he gets all the Infinity Stones, he can do it with the snap of his fingers. Just like that.”

“Tell me his name again,” Tony says.

For probably the first time, Tony hears it: “Thanos.”

“We have what Thanos wants,” Tony says later, “so that’s what we’ll use.”

The purple-skinned villain has come to Earth to collect all six Infinity Stones, immensely powerful objects capable of granting unwieldy abilities to their possessors.

Later — seemingly before confronting Thanos face-to-face, where Iron Man is laid out with one punch — Tony butts heads with de facto Guardians leader Star-Lord.

“Let’s talk about this plan of yours,” Star-Lord says. “I think it’s good, except it sucks. So let me do the plan, and that way it might be really good.”

A near-speechless Tony can only muster a “wow” as young mentor Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and the super literal Drax (Dave Bautista) look on.

Bautista told Good Morning America Drax’s interactions with Tony Stark are “really good,” saying the result ended up “better than I ever thought it’d be.”

The chemistry with star Downey Jr. happened “immediately,” Bautista said, recalling a moment from the Avengers: Age of Ultron premiere where Downey “went out of his way” to introduce himself to Bautista and praise him for his scene-stealing role in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

“So that put me at kind of an automatic comfort level with him. So as soon as we hit the stage, man, there was no pressure there, there were no walls, I just felt like this guy was very supportive of me and I felt very comfortable with him,” Bautista said.

“I think that’s just him. He’s a very giving actor across the board. But just for me personally I felt totally at ease with him and it makes for great chemistry when you’re comfortable with someone.”

Guardians Groot (voice of Vin Diesel) and Rocket Raccoon (voice of Bradley Cooper) will be teamed with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) for most of Infinity War, as they travel through the galaxy on a vital mission in the ongoing struggle against Thanos.

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27.