‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Recreated In LEGO

The Avengers: Infinity War trailer has already been recreated in LEGO form.

Seen in the video above, the LEGO Avengers: Infinity War trailer from YouTube user dt98films uses the audio from the Marvel Studios film’s trailer and recreates each shot packed into with LEGOs and LEGO minifigures. Of course, some details, like Captain America’s beard, had to be drawn onto the figures to capture those extra details from the trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This isn’t the first new take on the Avengers: Infinity War trailer. Previously, a YouTube user recreated the trailer with its audio slapped onto cuts of animated Marvel TV shows, offering a completely animated preview of the upcoming ensemble flick. Then, another YouTube user took the live-action trailer and replaced every detail with action figures and homemade props.

Avengers: Infinity War will follow Black Panther‘s February release, with Thor: Ragnarok currently playing in theaters. The Marvel Studios film will be the biggest to date, pulling together characters from every corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, building on 10 years of history which started with 2008’s Iron Man.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters May 4, 2018, following Black Panther which releases in February of 2018.