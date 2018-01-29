Tom Hiddleston Gives His Reaction To ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a wide variety of heroes from all corners of the galaxy, yet they’ve struggled to find villains who captivate audiences repeatedly. Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki, on the other hand, will make his fifth MCU appearance in Avengers: Infinity War, which has caused an emotional reaction for the actor when looking back at how the shared universe has evolved.

“It looks very impressive, doesn’t it? It’s very exciting,” Hiddleston shared of his reaction to the Infinity War trailer with The Empire Film Podcast. “I found it quite, and this is an odd thing to say, I found it quite touching because I remember, when I was cast as Loki for the very first time, almost 10 years ago, and Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, called me into his office to say congratulations, and one of the first things he said was, ‘Let me talk to you about Avengers.’ I thought I had just been cast in Thor.”

Hiddleston’s first MCU film was merely a glimpse of what was to come, as 2012’s Marvel’s The Avengers is the fifth highest-grossing film of all time, with Infinity War being the 19th entry in the shared universe.

Much like Nick Fury’s words in Avengers, “The idea was to bring together a group of remarkable people, see if they could become something more,” the MCU has grown into something bigger than many had ever imagined.

“And he’s told me the dream he had, to build this fleet of films, this Marvel Cinematic Universe that was culminating in Avengers, and suddenly, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded to such extraordinary size that it can encompass and encapsulate so many different characters who people have taken into their hearts and followed and loved,” Hiddleston shared. “Whether it’s all the people from the Captain America films or the Guardians of the Galaxy [films], it’s become so ‘peopled’ now. It’s just so impressive, and I say that almost outside it. And I feel so lucky to be a part of it. That’s why I found it exciting.”

Loki was most recently seen in Thor: Ragnarok, briefly embracing his heroic side with his brother, but Infinity War shows him siding with Thanos in hopes of dominating the entire universe.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4.

