‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Explain That ‘Ultron’ MCU Plot Hole

The Avengers: Age of Ultron post-credits scene might not be the Infinity War plot hole many fans are concluding it is.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow. Major spoilers!

The Avengers: Age of Ultron post-credits scene saw Thanos claiming the Infinity Gauntlet and saying, “Fine, I’ll do it myself,” after Ultron had failed to wipe out humanity. However, in Avengers: Infinity War, it was revealed the Mad Titan had forced Eitri to forge the gauntlet for him. With Eitri’s Nidavellir home having been under the protection of Asgard, many fans claim it’s impossible for him to have given Thanos the gauntlet so long ago. Joe Russo, director of Avengers: Infinity War, has explained to ComicBook.com that the post-credits scene did, in fact, take place on Nidavellir.

“I think that it would be connected to Eitri,” Joe Russo said. “I think that clearly he is the one who forged the gauntlet and Thanos had the gauntlet at that point in time. It’s been a while since any of the Asgardians have interacted with Eitri and his people.”

While there is no way to time stamp the post-credits scene of Avengers: Age of Ultron, many assume it takes place at a similar time of the film’s events. While that might be true, it’s possible Thanos had the gauntlet for years prior to heading over to Xandar to obtain the Power Stone, where it was stored at least four years prior to Avengers: Infinity War.

As for whether or not fans can expect a time jump in Avengers 4, following the major victory of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, the Russo Brothers aren’t willing to comment. “That would be giving away too much,” Joe Russo said.

