‘Avengers: Infinity War’: What Happened to SPOILER?

Marvel Studios just released their biggest film to date, bringing together many of the superheroes to fight Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

And while there were some notable absences explained in the movie, fans were wondering about the fate of a character who stole the show in Thor: Ragnarok. Of course, we’re talking about Valkyrie.

Warning: Minor spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War.

Actor Tessa Thompson did not appear in Avengers: Infinity War, though she has mentioned that she has a role in next year’s untitled sequel. But given how the third Thor movie fed directly into this epic team up, we can’t help but wonder what happened to Valkyrie and if it will be explained in a future film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After escaping the destruction of Asgard with a transport ship filled with refugees, Thor decides to travel to Earth with Hulk, Loki, Heimdall, Valkyrie, Korg, and Miek. That film’s post-credits scene shows the ship being intercepted by Thanos’ Sanctuary II, and Avengers: Infinity War picks up moments after the Mad Titan attacks.

The ship is littered with the bodies of Asgardians, with only Thor, Hulk, Loki, and Heimdall among the survivors. Hulk escapes with Heimdall’s help, but the keeper of the Bifrost and Loki are quickly killed afterward while Thor is left to die.

Thor is saved by the Guardians of the Galaxy, and the God of Thunder mentions in passing that half of his people were wiped out by Thanos.

It’s a very specific mention, that term “half,” though Thor provides no other context for their absence. Perhaps there was a deleted scene that will be included as part of the special features for the film’s home video release, but we can’t be sure at this point.

There’s a chance that Valkyrie, Korg, and Miek saved the rest of the Asgardians, with one being heard at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War issuing a distress call after Thanos’ attack. And if so, we’ll likely see these Asgardians arrive on Earth with the aid of Odin’s former warrior.

She’d be just in time, too, as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and the Guardians of the Galaxy took heavy losses in their attempts to keep the Infinity Stones out of Thanos’ gauntlet.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.

