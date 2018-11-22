‘Avengers 4’ Stars Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson Celebrate Thanksgiving Birthdays

Whether or not you ship Bruce Banner and Natasha Romanoff, there’s no denying the delightful chemistry between Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson, onscreen and off.

One special thing about their relationship is their shared November 22nd birthday, which happens to fall on Thanksgiving this year!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Johansson is turning 34 while Ruffalo is still making us swoon at 51. Honestly, their 17-year age difference is barely noticeable (they say unproblematic men age slower).

The two love joking about their shared birthday, having fun with it earlier this year on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The birthday buds starting working together when Black Widow finally faced her fears and befriended the Hulk in The Avengers (2012). Things heated up between the two characters when a romance blossomed in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015).

The Internet has taken to calling them “Brutasha,” and although they only had a brief reunion in Avengers: Infinity War, we can’t help but love it when they’re together onscreen. (Does anyone else tear up every time Hulk turns back into Bruce when he sees Natasha’s video in Thor: Ragnarok?)

While the fate of each Avenger is still in question for Avengers 4, we know we’ll be getting a glimpse of Ruffalo and Johansson in the film. Their characters managed to survive the Thanos snap along with all the other original movie Avengers (they came close to saving all the original comic Avengers, but then they did Wasp dirty in the Ant-Man and the Wasp mid-credits scene).

In addition to Avengers 4, the actors have plenty more projects in the works. It was recently announced that Ruffalo will be playing Robert Bilott in the upcoming Todd Haynes film about the lawyer who went to battle against the chemical company DuPont. You can also catch him in 2019’s Newsflash, which he’s starring in alongside Seth Rogen and Logan Lerman.

Johansson is also keeping busy in Hollywood, appearing next in Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, a dramedy about a Hitler youth who discovers his mother has been hiding a Jewish boy in their home. In addition to directing the film, Waititi is playing Hitler, so it’s bound to be an interesting watch.

It may be a decade too late, but Johansson is finally getting a stand alone Black Widow movie, which is currently in production.

While Johansson doesn’t have a Twitter account, Ruffalo sent out a birthday message earlier today, encouraging his followers to support and donate to the charity of his choice, Solutions Project.

Thank you for all of the birthday love. It would mean a lot to me if you would join me in celebrating my 51st by supporting an organization near and dear to my heart, @SolutionsProj. pic.twitter.com/lcW7EHC5hs — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 22, 2018

According to the organization’s Twitter page, they’re devoted to “accelerating the transition to 100% clean, renewable energy for all.”

You can see Brutasha together again in Avengers 4, which will be hitting theaters on May 3, 2019. Happy Birthday/Thanksgiving, Mark and Scarlett!