Back Issues: Batroc the Leaper Returns With Unfinished Business

Best known to comic readers as Batroc the Leaper but born Georges Batroc, this Captain America villain has deep roots in the pages of Marvel's comics. Created by the legendary team of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby (the latter one of the co-creators of Captain America himself), Batroc first made his debut in the pages of Tales of Suspense #75 back in 1966. A French counterpart to the Star-Spangled Man, Batroc is a mercenary who was a master of savate, a French version of kickboxing. His martial arts training combined with his natural agility and reflexes resulted in his springy disposition and thus his catchy nickname.

(Photo: MARVEL)

Throughout his history, Batroc has mostly been a man for hire, working for HYDRA for money and also as a means for trying to take down Captain America. Their history has been long and varied, primarily with victories by Steve Rogers, but the pair have also fought alongside each other at some turns. Batroc has found himself on the receiving end of a beat down from other Marvel heroes throughout his history as well, previously going up against Iron Fist (Danny Rand), The Defenders, Deadpool, and the Black Panther's Dora Milaje, with little success

In a team dynamic, Batroc has both lead his own teams and been a part of others. Batroc's Brigade has popped up featuring villains like Swordsman, Porcupine, Whirlwind, and Machete among their ranks in some stories. He would later team up with Black Panther villain Klaw to try and take over Wakanda, and naturally joined the Thunderbolts at one point — though not a version of the team featuring Baron Zemo as its leader.

Batroc's style and look mostly stayed consistent throughout the years though he got a major overhaul in 2014's All-New Captain America #1, a comic that has no doubt influenced the upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The series not only saw Sam Wilson become Captain America but gave the world a more grounded and gritty Batroc. As seen below, he still kept his trademark mustache for his updated appearance.

(Photo: MARVEL)

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe the character made his debut in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, played by three-time UFC Welterweight Champion Georges St-Pierre. In that film, he leads a group of pirates that hijack a SHIELD ship and battled Chris Evans' Cap until he was apprehended. It's later revealed in that film that he was secretly hired by Nick Fury to offer Black Widow a reason to infiltrate the ship and learn more about Project Insight. St-Pierre is confirmed to be reprising his role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier but in what capacity remains to be seen.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ beginning Friday, March 19th.

