Marvel Fans Celebrate Doctor Strange Star Benedict Cumberbatch's 45th Birthday
We may be five months away from Spider-Man: No Way Home, and eight months away from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but Marvel Cinematic Universe fans everywhere are taking to Twitter to talk about the one man confirmed for both upcoming movies: Benedict Cumberbatch. The longtime MCU star, who plays Doctor Strange in the franchise, turned 45-years-old on Monday. Of course, fans around the world hopped on Twitter to celebrate the occasion.
Cumberbatch has long been a fan-favorite, thanks to his jovial personality and pitch-perfect portrayal of Stephen Strange on-camera. It should come as no surprise at this point that the arrival of his birthday causes the actor to become a trending topic year after year. Folks just love celebrating him.
Between his turn as Doctor Strange and his take on Sherlock Holmes, Cumberbatch has established himself as one of the most talented franchise actors around. You'll see plenty of gifs of the two characters floating around today.
Take a look below at some of the best Cumberbatch birthday wishes from Marvel fans around the globe.
Happy Birthday
prevnext
It's time to bring this back. Happy birthday Benedict Cumberbatch pic.twitter.com/oKP4Aim11q— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) July 19, 2021
Our Doctor Strange
prevnext
Happy Birthday to Benedict Cumberbatch —— Marvel HD+ (@MarvelHDgifs) July 19, 2021
our Doctor Strange. pic.twitter.com/V9zkelkoet
One and Only
prevnext
wish u a happiest birthday ever,
my one and only sherlock holmes,
benedict cumberbatch! 🎉✨
still waiting for sherlock bbc s5 tho 😛 i hope that will out soon pic.twitter.com/4Y9ds82Z8N— ziel (@zielwdry) July 19, 2021
Ultimate Comfort Person
prevnext
happy 45th birthday benedict cumberbatch. the ultimate comfort person :D #HappyBirthdayBenedictCumberbatch pic.twitter.com/9Q8nnpb6ru— milfs (@SHERLOCKSlMP) July 19, 2021
The Only Man Ever
prevnext
00:00 england— gab (@simpsforstokes) July 18, 2021
happy birthday to benedict cumberbatch, the only man ever pic.twitter.com/ZAGHCtEWfq
Loved by All
prevnext
co-stars being n luv with benedict cumberbatch so happy birthday to him pic.twitter.com/ghC4oRXX3A— tomy | ben day (@cumberboomz) July 19, 2021
The Best Characters
prevnext
happy birthday to Benedict Cumberbatch!— jessica_⎊ ⍟ || Loki ४ Black Widow era ⧗ WOW! O. W. (@downeyjessevan) July 19, 2021
thank you for giving us two characters that I love #HappyBirthdayBenedictCumberbatch pic.twitter.com/wwO4fhprgg
Thank You
prevnext
Happy Birthday to Benedict Cumberbatch!— ۞ Daily Doctor Strange ۞ (@DailyDocStrange) July 19, 2021
Thank you for your incredible performance as Doctor Stephen Strange pic.twitter.com/TXYe10rcqV
Birthday Wishes
prevnext
The moment in the 1st pic is 1 of my faves. When the couple heard Benedict Cumberbatch got a BAFTA (Best Lead Actor), the reactions were so different and cute.— JilldarBC (@JilldarB) July 19, 2021
Happy he has Sophie by his side to share every up and down in life.
Wish him a great happy birthday with his family🎂🥂 pic.twitter.com/24tEQZgeZR
Truly Good Egg
prev
Happy birthday to Benedict Cumberbatch! A truly good (and gorgeous) egg🥰 I hope his day is filled with love, family and lots of yummy vegan treats.
And impromptu birthday songs! pic.twitter.com/RelUPBaLx3— yasammez (@Yassammez) July 19, 2021