Marvel Fans Celebrate Doctor Strange Star Benedict Cumberbatch's 45th Birthday

We may be five months away from Spider-Man: No Way Home, and eight months away from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but Marvel Cinematic Universe fans everywhere are taking to Twitter to talk about the one man confirmed for both upcoming movies: Benedict Cumberbatch. The longtime MCU star, who plays Doctor Strange in the franchise, turned 45-years-old on Monday. Of course, fans around the world hopped on Twitter to celebrate the occasion.

Cumberbatch has long been a fan-favorite, thanks to his jovial personality and pitch-perfect portrayal of Stephen Strange on-camera. It should come as no surprise at this point that the arrival of his birthday causes the actor to become a trending topic year after year. Folks just love celebrating him.

Between his turn as Doctor Strange and his take on Sherlock Holmes, Cumberbatch has established himself as one of the most talented franchise actors around. You'll see plenty of gifs of the two characters floating around today.

Take a look below at some of the best Cumberbatch birthday wishes from Marvel fans around the globe.