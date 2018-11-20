Marvel

Comic Book Industry Reacts To Bill Maher Dissing Stan Lee And Comic Books

Television personality Bill Maher penned an op-ed on his blog railing against the comic book […]

By

Television personality Bill Maher penned an op-ed on his blog railing against the comic book industry in the wake of the passing of former Marvel Comics publisher Stan Lee. Maher dropped lines like “I don’t think it’s a huge stretch to suggest that Donald Trump could only get elected in a country that thinks comic books are important,” along with mocking fans who were mourning the loss of the beloved comic creator.

“But then twenty years or so ago, something happened – adults decided they didn’t have to give up kid stuff,” Maher ranted. “And so they pretended comic books were actually sophisticated literature. And because America has over 4,500 colleges – which means we need more professors than we have smart people – some dumb people got to be professors by writing theses with titles like Otherness and Heterodoxy in the Silver Surfer.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Naturally, several individuals in the comic book industry took to social media to share their response to Maher’s post.

Keep scrolling to see the response from various comic creators.

Let’s lay it right on the line.

Bigotry and racism are among the deadliest social ills plaguing the world today.

They can’t be halted with a punch in the snoot, or a zap from a ray gun.

The only way to destroy them is to expose them —

— to reveal them for the insidious evils they really are.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts