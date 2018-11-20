Comic Book Industry Reacts To Bill Maher Dissing Stan Lee And Comic Books

Television personality Bill Maher penned an op-ed on his blog railing against the comic book industry in the wake of the passing of former Marvel Comics publisher Stan Lee. Maher dropped lines like “I don’t think it’s a huge stretch to suggest that Donald Trump could only get elected in a country that thinks comic books are important,” along with mocking fans who were mourning the loss of the beloved comic creator.

“But then twenty years or so ago, something happened – adults decided they didn’t have to give up kid stuff,” Maher ranted. “And so they pretended comic books were actually sophisticated literature. And because America has over 4,500 colleges – which means we need more professors than we have smart people – some dumb people got to be professors by writing theses with titles like Otherness and Heterodoxy in the Silver Surfer.”

Naturally, several individuals in the comic book industry took to social media to share their response to Maher’s post.

Bill Maher: “I don’t think it’s a huge stretch to suggest that Donald Trump could only get elected in a country that thinks comic books are important.”



What a nasty thing to say in connection with Stan Lee’s death. — Andy Khouri (@andykhouri) November 16, 2018

Maybe it’s because I’m English but seeing some stuff on line about a blog post from this Bill Maher bloke trashing comics and Stan Lee. So I’m just wondering, who the badgery-Christ is Bill Maher? Other than an arsehole, obviously. — BRYAN HITCH (@THEBRYANHITCH) November 16, 2018

I have no idea what Bill Maher said about Stan Lee.



Bill Maher is an unremarkable piece of shit.



That’s all there’s worth saying about Bill Maher. — tom fowler (@tomfowlerbug) November 17, 2018

