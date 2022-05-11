Marvel Turns Black Cat and Kraven the Hunter Into Spider-Man Variants in Edge of Spider-Verse

Character designs for Marvel's Edge of Spider-Verse transform characters such as Black Cat and Kraven the Hunter into Spider-Man variants. The publisher is dipping its toes back into the Spider-Verse in August, as writer Dan Slott makes his return to the Spider-Man franchise after penning his stories for a decade. Edge of Spider-Verse is a five-issue miniseries debuting in August that will bring the Spider-Verse saga to a cataclysmic conclusion later this year in The End of Spider-Verse. But before the Spider-Verse comes to a close, Marvel is giving a sneak peek at the Edge of Spider-Verse character designs for new versions of Black Cat, Kraven, and more.

"Marvel has decided to do the unthinkable, go big, and bring the saga of the comic book Spider-Verse to a fiery conclusion," Slott told Polygon. "Yes, that's right. Later this year we shall all bear witness to THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE!"

First up is Night-Spider, a Black Cat variant that gained spider powers instead of Peter Parker. Kris Anka designed Night-Spider's costume, a black-and-white ensemble not too different from Felicia Hardy's typical Black Cat outfit. The only major differences are the addition of a spider logo and webs that surround the midsection and back. Black Cat and Spider-Man have a long history together, from romantic partners to Felicia's time as a villain, and back to being a superhero again.

Next is Mark Bagley's design for Hunter-Spider, a new version of Kraven the Hunter. Kraven still looks like himself, though he replaces his lion-skinned vest with a spider-themed costume with spider legs spreading from its back. This Sergei Kravenoff got spider powers "in a most unusual way," according to Slott. "I don't want to give away anything more than that right now, other than saying that it's a blast writing a heroic 'Kraven the Spider.'"

Martin Coccolo is the co-creator of Spider-Laird, who Slott describes as "the first kilt-wearing hero of the Spider-Verse." The kilt has spider web designs running across it, and Spider-Lair'd belt holds a swashbuckling sword. Slott states this new costume "will give cosplayers more freedom of movement and a chance to let their knees breathe."

You can find the covers, character designs, solicitation, and creative teams for August's Edge of Spider-Verse #1-3 below. Let us know what you think of Marvel's Spider-Verse plans in the comments!