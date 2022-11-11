Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Confirms Comic-Accurate Namor Detail

Marvel Studios returned to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con in a massive way on Saturday with what can only be called a feast of news, reveals, first looks, trailers, and more for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the most eagerly anticipated reveals, however, was the long-awaited trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Not only did the new trailer give fans their first look at what Wakanda without Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa would look like, but it also confirmed that Tenoch Huerta is playing Namor the Sub-Mariner in the film — and confirmed a comic-accurate detail for the iconic Marvel character.

Early in the emotional trailer, a pregnant woman is seen giving birth under water and when that child is born and held up to the light, two little winged feet are briefly visible. The implication is that newborn child is Namor. Then, a bit later, those winged feet are further confirmed when we see an adult Namor, in an ornate, Aztec-inspired variation of his comic accurate green swim trunks look, also with winged feet/ankles. You can check out both images below.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

As Marvel Comics fans know, Namor is frequently shown wearing green swim briefs with a gold belt and has those winged ankles — an important part of his physiology. While the later appearance in the trailer makes it a little hard to differentiate the wings from the armored, sandal-like foot coverings he's wearing, that birth image certainly seems to confirm that the Atlantean King was indeed born with that difference, something that none of his people seem to have.

Outside of this confirmation of Huerta's Namor being in the film as well as his winged ankles, not much else is known about what to expect from the character, though a newly released synopsis for the film does shed some light on a bit more of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's plot. You can check that out below.

"In Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November 11th.