Black Panther 2 Working Title Revealed

✖

The Black Panther sequel, tentatively titled Black Panther II, is gearing up to get into production and its working title has been revealed. The film's home base will be in Georgia and it is being referred to as "Summer Break," as far as the crew is concerned. This is the latest working title to be revealed for upcoming Marvel Studios titles, with Thor: Love and Thunder operating under "The Big Salad," Captain Marvel 2 operating under "Goat Rodeo," Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 going by, "Hot Christmas," and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania fiilming in the "Dust Bunny," working title.

Working title sometimes have something to do with the plot of their respective films, often reflecting a theme, sequence, or tone of the movie. Sometimes, though, they are just names created for fun as a means for the production to dodge some added attention when it is applying for permits, hiring cast and crew, and other behind-the-scenes reasons. Black Panther II may end up being the film's official title but it is likely to have a different official title revealed.

The working title for Black Panther II was first reported by MCU Direct.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler recently opened up about going to work on the sequel following the loss of Chadwick Boseman while talking on Jeemele Hil's Unbothered podcast. “You know, I’m currently going through it,” he explained. “One thing that I’ve learned in my short or long time on this Earth, however, you want to look at it, it’s difficult to have perspective on something while you’re going through it. This is one of the more profound things that I’ve ever gone through in my life, having to be a part of keeping this project going without this particular person. Who was like the glue that held it together.”

Coogler continued, ”That said, you have a personal life, you have a professional life, you got a private life. When you work in something that you love, those things blend, they come together right? Your life kind of becomes your work for the better part of it. So, I’m trying to find a work-life balance, so I’m working on building two things that can stand on their own. I’m not there yet. But, this is without question, the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my professional life.”

Are you excited for Black Panther II? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

Black Panther II is currently scheduled to hit theaters in July of 2022.