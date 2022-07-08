Black Panther 2: Ryan Coogler Talks Difficulty of Moving On Without Chadwick Boseman

✖

Ryan Coogler just gave fans an update on Black Panther 2 and he says it’s been very hard to move on without Chadwick Boseman. The MCU director stopped by Jemele Hill’s Unbothered podcast to talk about the upcoming film. When they asked how the writing and planning were going, he was blunt in his assessment. It is plainly impossible to underplay how difficult it is to imagine a Black Panther sequel without Boseman at the center. But, that is the task at hand for Coogler and his team with this project. Fans knew that things would be very different this time around when the legend passed away next year. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige came out firmly in support of Boseman’s family and reiterated that they would not be recasting T’Challa in the MCU. However, Black Panther 2 is one of the most anticipated projects on the slate, and the director has to find an avenue forward. So, while the task is difficult, Coogler is still confident they can meet the challenge.

“You know, I’m currently going through it,” he explained. “One thing that I’ve learned in my short or long time on this Earth, however, you want to look at it, it’s difficult to have perspective on something while you’re going through it. This is one of the more profound things that I’ve ever gone through in my life, having to be a part of keeping this project going without this particular person. Who was like the glue that held it together.”

Coogler continued, ”That said, you have a personal life, you have a professional life, you got a private life. When you work in something that you love, those things blend, they come together right? Your life kind of becomes your work for the better part of it. So, I’m trying to find a work-life balance, so I’m working on building two things that can stand on their own. I’m not there yet. But, this is without question, the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my professional life.”

Recently, Daniel Kaluuya spoke to The Ringer about the sequel and he just reiterated what the entire cast has been saying. Their biggest goal is to honor the legacy of Chadwick Boseman.

"For me, what's important to me is not the Black Panther legacy, it's the legacy of Chadwick Boseman, because that's a human being and a spirit that is real," Kaluuya said. "How can we honor that? Black Panther is going to do what Black Panther does, but that's a man that lived for us. He did it for us, did it our nephews, our nieces, our kids. It's our duty to honor that man the way he honored us."

What do you think we’ll see in Black Panther 2? Let us know down in the comments!