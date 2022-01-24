Black Panther Visits the X-Men in New Marvel Preview

Black Panther will be visiting the X-Men, and it promises to be something of a tense reunion! The X-Men’s entire universe has been transformed in the last few years: mutants have all united to establish their own nation (the mutant island of Krakoa), culture, and even a religion that transcends death itself; even more recently, mutants terraformed the planet Mars and claimed it as their second nation, Arrako! It is Mars that Black Panther will travel to, as he seeks an audience with the planet’s new mutant ruler (and his former queen) Storm!

Here are the details of Black Panther’s visit to Mars and the X-Men, in the upcoming Black Panther #200 (via Marvel Comics):

Videos by ComicBook.com

THE LONG SHADOW, PART 3 CELEBRATING THE 200TH ISSUE OF BLACK PANTHER AS T’CHALLA FACES OFF AGAINST THE X-MEN OF MARS! With assassins closing in and Wakanda’s faith in him shaken, T’Challa goes to visit Storm on the newly terraformed Mars. But this will not be a happy reunion as T’Challa has ulterior motives for his visit. And back home, Shuri discovers who is behind the attacks on Wakanda’s secret agents—a revelation that will change everything. Plus: This oversized issue will include stories celebrating the past and foreshadow the future of the Black Panther and the world of Wakanda! LEGACY #200 Written by: John Ridley; Juni Ba

Art by: Juann Cabal with Ibrahim Moustafa; Juni Ba,

Colors by Matt Milla; Chris O’Halloran; Germán Peralta

Letters by Joe Sabino

Cover by: Alex Ross

Page Count: 52 Pages

Release Date: January 26, 2022

Black Panther and Storm were once united as King and Queen of Wakanda. After “M-Day” when the Scarlet Witch nearly wiped out mutantkind Storm left the X-Men and went to Wakanda to marry T’Challa. However, that union didn’t last and Storm has since ended up being a pivotal figure in the X-Men’s “House of X” reboot. During the “X of Swords” battle between Krakao and the alt-dimensional world of Arakko, Ororo actually robbed Wakanda of a key artifact (a sword) to use in her duel. She may have returned it, but there is arguably a debt there to be repaid.

As stated, Storm was made the ruler and leader of the mutant settlement on Mars; it’s not an easy appointment, as the mutants from the world of Arakko live by a code of “survival of the fittest” that even made X-Men villain Apocalypse look tame by comparison. That’s all to say: Black Panther may come looking for a favor from his former love – but as the cover art suggests, Arakko Storm can’t show the weakness of love in front of her subjects!

Black Panther #200 will go on sale this week from Marvel Comics.