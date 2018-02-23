‘Black Panther’ Box Office Crosses $300M Domestic, $500M Worldwide

Black Panther continues its impressive run at the box office and is now just about to cross a new threshold.

That would be the $300 million club, as Black Panther brought in another $14.3 million on Thursday. That brings it to a total seven-day domestic amount of $292 million, and it is expected to cross $300 million later this afternoon. That would put it ahead of one of the MCU’s finest, The Avengers, which brought in $280 million in the same time frame (via THR).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Panther also did quite well internationally, bringing in $13.3 million on Thursday for a total overseas box office of $228.1 million. All of that combined bringing Black Panther to a worldwide box office of $520.1 million.

Black Panther should add to its already impressive total quite a bit in its second week. The competition consists of the Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams comedy Game Night and the Natalie Portman starring Annihilation. Both are expected to be in the $10 to $14 million range, leaving Black Panther by its lonesome as the blockbuster on the block. At the moment the film is slated to hit around another $100 million plus.

The success has been surreal for director Ryan Coogler, who expressed his gratitude to fans on social media.

“I am struggling to find the words to express my gratitude at this moment, but I will try.

Filmmaking is a team sport. And our team was made up amazing people from all over the world who believed in this story. Deep down we all hoped that people would come see a film about a fictional country on the continent of Africa, made up of a cast of African descent.

Never in a million years did we imagine that you all would come out this strong. It still humbles me to think that people care enough to spend their money and time watching our film — but to see people of all backgrounds wearing clothing that celebrates their heritage, taking pictures next to our posters with their friends and family, and sometimes dancing in the lobbies of theaters — often moved me and my wife to tears.”

You can read the rest of his message here.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.