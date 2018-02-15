‘Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman Makes the Cover of ‘Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue

Vanity Fair's Hollywood Issue is always one of the most talked about magazine covers of the year, and 2019 is no exception. Not only does the new Awards Seasons cover have the Internet abuzz, but it features multiple actors from various comic book franchises, including Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman.

The 25th Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue is here. V.F. teamed up with three-time Academy Award–winning cinematographer Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki to capture, in eloquent motion, the Hollywood of today and tomorrow #VFHollywood //t.co/pEz6DP8y06 pic.twitter.com/03MpkzHIZ9 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 24, 2019

Gracing the very front of the cover is none other than Chadwick Boseman alongside Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird, Mary Queen of Scots) and Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy).

The magazine's fold out cover features even more stars from your favorite comic book movies, including Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: Dark Phoenix, The Favourite), Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok, Westworld), and Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Widows). Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk, Jerry Maguire) will also soon be added to the list of comic book actors when Watchmen premieres on HBO later this year.

The other actors to shine in this star-studded photoshoot include Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody, Mr. Robot), John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman, Ballers), and Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians, A Simple Favor).

All of the above actors have been involved with an Awards Season contender in some capacity, but only King, Malek, and Aparicio are personally nominated for Academy Awards for their performances in If Beale Street Could Talk, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Roma, respectively.

People on social media are obsessed with the new cover, gushing about everything from the actor's fashion to Debicki and Thompson's gentle finger-touching.

I’m not just saying it. This is WITHOUT QUESTION my favorite @VanityFair Hollywood Issue cover of all time. Please click for more gorgeousness. //t.co/QgCpID9R9I pic.twitter.com/OfaXAgRsRN — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) January 24, 2019

*sees the vanity fair covers*

*ENHANCE* pic.twitter.com/nlGzxQOufI — Kate Leth (@kateleth) January 24, 2019

Even the stars of the photoshoot shared their love for the issue.

Thankyou @VanityFair for including me in such a titanic lineup of hugely talented actors, what an honour ❤️ Hollywood issue 2019 out now! X //t.co/srPMKBLPbe — Henry Golding (@henrygolding) January 24, 2019

