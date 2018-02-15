‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Opens Up About Its Record-Breaking Success

You don't have to look hard to find news about Black Panther. The breakout film has been a long-anticipated one by fans, and audiences from around the world have embraced the film outright. In less than a week, Black Panther has already grossed a staggering $242 million domestically, and its opening weekend has shattered a handful of box-office records.

Now, the film's director is speaking out about its success, and Ryan Coogler wants everyone to know how thankful he is for their support.

Over on Twitter, the acclaimed director shared an official statement about Black Panther's record-breaking success via Marvel Studios. Coogler wrote up a lengthy message dissecting the meaning behind his movie's culture impact, and he stressed how Black Panther only happened because it had a diverse, talented team working on it. You can read up on Coogler's touching message below:

"I am struggling to find the words to express my gratitude at this moment, but I will try.

Filmmaking is a team sport. And our team was made up amazing people from all over the world who believed in this story. Deep down we all hoped that people would come see a film about a fictional country on the continent of Africa, made up of a cast of African descent.

Never in a million years did we imagine that you all would come out this strong. It still humbles me to think that people care enough to spend their money and time watching our film — but to see people of all backgrounds wearing clothing that celebrates their heritage, taking pictures next to our posters with their friends and family, and sometimes dancing in the lobbies of theaters — often moved me and my wife to tears.

For the people who bought out theaters, who posted on social media about how lit the film would be, bragged about our awesome cast, picked out outfits to wear, and who stood in line in theaters all over the world — all before even seeing the film…

To the press who wrote about the film for folks who hadn't seen it yet, and encouraged audiences to come out…

And to the young ones, who came out with their parents, with their mentors, and with their friends…

Thank you for giving our team of filmmakers the greatest gift: The opportunity to share this film, that we poured our hearts and souls into, with you."

