You Can Now Meet Black Panther and the Dora Milaje at the Disneyland Resort

Black Panther and the Dora Milaje are now visiting with guests at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, Disney Parks announced Monday.

Guests can meet and pose for pictures with the Wakandan king, suited up in full Black Panther regalia, as he’s flanked by his royal guards, the Dora Milaje.

The limited-time experience can be found only in the Hollywood Backlot area of Disney California Adventure Park as part of the Disneyland Resort.

The superhero rolls up in a black jeep, marked with the Avengers insignia, accompanied by the fierce African warriors, who are proving a massive hit with audiences as the Marvel Studios film opened to $201 million over the three-day weekend.

Four-day projections have Black Panther reaching upwards of $235 million, which would surpass the four-day totals of The Avengers ($226.3 million) and Jurassic World ($234 million), crowning Black Panther the third-largest four-day opening of all time.

Disney California Adventure Park, currently the only place to find Marvel attractions and experiences in Disney’s stateside theme parks as Marvel-inspired rides roll out to Disney Parks worldwide, brings fans into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with attractions and experiences featuring Spider-Man, Captain America, and the Guardians of the Galaxy:

Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!

The Disneyland Resort received its first Marvel-inspired ride with Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!, freshly opened last year to coincide with the release of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The attraction sees guests enter the cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, visiting the specialized collection of Taneleer Tivan, the Collector, in his sky-piercing fortress.

Guests are recruited by Rocket Raccoon to help him free the other Guardians of the Galaxy, who are being held prisoner as display pieces in the towering citadel.

As you help Rocket spring the rag-tag crew of intergalactic heroes from their prison, you’ll encounter state-of-the-art special effects and appearances by popular characters, with plenty of easter eggs suited for eagle-eyed Marvel fans.

The free-fall drop ride has an ‘Awesome Mix’ of its own, the space adventure boasting several randomized drop sequences set to some of music’s biggest hits, including The Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back,” Steppenwolf’s “Born To Be Wild” and Elvis Presley’s “Burning Love.”

Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off

Guests can groove with their favorite Guardians of the Galaxy members, including Star-Lord, Gamora, and Groot, in a dance off backed by rock and roll classics from Peter Quill’s famous boom box.

Guests have the opportunity to pose for pictures with a full-grown, adult Groot towards the end of the dance party, first introduced last summer as part of Disney California Adventure Park’s limited-time Summer of Heroes event.



Rocket and Drax, asocial as they are, have yet to join the party.

Heroic Encounter: Spider-Man and Captain America

Two of the most popular Marvel heroes, the web-slinging Spider-Man and the de facto leader of the Avengers, Captain America, take a break from superheroics to meet with guests and pose for pictures.



The webhead and winghead appear intermittently throughout the day, so you’ll want to use the official Disneyland app to find out when the pair of Earth’s mightiest heroes will swing by.

Captain America and Spider-Man can be found only at the New York-themed meet and greet location in the Hollywood Land backlot in Disney California Adventure Park.

Iron Man Experience at Hong Kong Disneyland

Disney Parks’ first Marvel-themed ride, Iron Man Experience, opened at Hong Kong Disneyland in January 2017.

The ride takes guests on the adventure of a lifetime as they join Iron Man in a battle against the evil forces of Hydra across the city of Hong Kong.

The high-tech, action-packed attraction sees Stark Expo guests whisked away in a unique storyline as Tony Stark uses his dazzling innovations to visit Stark’s Hong Kong lab and Hong Kong Stark Tower.

Hong Kong Disneyland will get another Marvel ride, inspired by the larger-than-life heroes of Ant-Man and the Wasp, as the park expands with a Marvel-themed area.

Guardians of the Galaxy-themed Coaster at the Walt Disney World Resort

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will soon be home to a Guardians of the Galaxy-themed roller coaster, debuting during the Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary celebration in 2021.

The ride, among the world’s longest enclosed coasters, will be added to Epcot’s Future World and is described as a “one-of-a-kind family attraction” boasting an all-new innovative ride system as well as a unique story created by Walt Disney Imagineering.

In addition to Hong Kong Disneyland’s Ant-Man and Wasp ride and Epcot’s Guardians of the Galaxy ride, Walt Disney Imagineering will soon transform the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disneyland Paris’ Walt Disney Studios Park into a high-speed adventure teaming guests with Iron Man and the Avengers.

Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, and Danai Gurira, is now playing.