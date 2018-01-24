‘Black Panther’ Executive Producer Comments on Cameos in the Film

Black Panther may have teamed up with the Avengers for Captain America: Civil War, but don’t expect any of those heroes to show up in Wakanda.

ComicBook.com spoke with Black Panther producer Nate Moore while on a visit to the film’s set last year, and when asked if fans might see any of the other characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — particularly Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) — pop up in the film, he explained that there is no need for cameos. Black Panther stands on its own.

While T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) is technically wealthier than Tony Stark, Moore revealed that it wasn’t something that had to be pointed out, just like the film doesn’t need to see other characters from outside Black Panther‘s world.

“It’s not a plot point,” Moore explained. “I think it’s inherent in what you see without us having to point it out directly. We think the Black Panther and the world of the Black Panther lives without having to make comparisons or see characters from other films.”

This approach is very fitting considering that, in comics, the fictional African nation of Wakanda itself is a world apart without interference and intervention from the outside, Western world. It’s part of what makes Wakanda so interesting from an audience perspective, that it is untouched and developed without the influences of colonialism, but also makes it a tantalizing target for those who seek to exploit Wakanda’s resources.

But it’s not just that Wakanda itself would be unlikely to see outside visitors that went into the decision to not include character cameos. Moore explained that Black Panther is already character-rich on its own and didn’t need cameos to create story or interest.

“There’s so many characters in the Black Panther world that we wanted to explore, we didn’t want to rely on cameos from other movies,” Moore said. “I wouldn’t expect that, nor do we want to have to make those direct line comparisons, but I think it’ll be obvious.”

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.