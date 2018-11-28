‘Black Panther’ Fans are Still Loving this M’Baku Moment

Leave it to Reddit to remind the Internet of one great, split-second moment in a movie that’s full of non-stop noteworthy scenes.

Redditor, overlordbabyj, posted a still from Black Panther to /r/MarvelStudios, a subreddit “dedicated to Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole!”

As you can see, they have gleefully reminded us of “M’Baku’s face when W’Kabi’s rhino charged at him.” M’Baku, who is played by Winston Duke, is a fierce warrior, so his terrified face is nothing short of hilarious.

The community members were to quick to add jokes to the thread. “Sh*t I better M’Bak the f*ck up,” commented WhyDoIKeepFalling. This prompted a “LANGUAGE!” response from Lagalag967 (you know you just read that in Captain America’s voice).

In the battle scene for Wakanda‘s throne, family is pitted against family and Okoye (Danai Gurira) is forced to choose sides against her “beloved,” W’Kabi (Daniel Kaluuya), who is known to use rhinos in battle. Unfortunately for W’Kabi, the rhino recognizes Okoye before it can harm M’Baku.

The scene is more than just Winston Duke’s excellent facial expressions, however. Once the rhino notices Okoye, he stops short and licks her face in a moment that is beyond adorable.

You can watch the full scene here:

This isn’t the only MCU moment that has Reddit abuzz this week. One user also reminded us of the wonderful Loki as Odin scene in Thor: Ragnarok. The franchise really is ripe with comedy!

Black Panther was not the last we saw of Duke and Gurira in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both actors reprised their roles in Avengers: Infinity War and managed to survive the Thanos snap that wiped out half of the MCU population. Currently, out of the two, only Duke is listed on IMDB as returning for Avengers 4. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean we won’t be seeing our favorite member of the Dora Milaje in the highly-anticipated film.

We also assume (well, hope) to see them both return in Black Panther 2, which is expected to be released within the next few years. Director, Ryan Coogler, said earlier this month that he hasn’t begun working on the sequel yet, but we have faith that it’ll be worth the wait.

Avengers 4 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.