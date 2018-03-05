Lupita Nyong’o Attends Oscars In Vibranium-Inspired Versace Gown

Black Panther might not be up for an Oscar tonight, but its cast is all the Internet can talk about. The 90th Academy Awards are underway, and some of Marvel Studios’ biggest stars are attending the event. Naturally, Black Panther came out with a strong cast showing, and Lupita Nyong’o went the extra mile for Wakanda.

After all, she stepped out on the red carpet wearing a Versace gown inspired by Black Panther.

Taking to Twitter, Nyong’o got the Internet buzzing when she posted a photo of herself from the Oscars. The actress, who is an Oscar-winner herself, is seen stunning in a shouldered gown. The glamorous black-and-gold dress is radiant with its metal tones, and Nyong’o made the look her own with gold earrings and an up-do.

“Vibranium by Versace,” the star captioned the image, confirming its Marvel origins. Nyong’o then added a slew of hashtags including “Wakanda Forever” to shoutout her love for Black Panther.

The actress is not the only one who brought a piece of Wakanda to the big event. The Black Panther himself showed up to the red carpet in an ornately embroidered suit that looked kingly. Chadwick Boseman heated up the Internet thanks to his all-black outfit, and he was photographed at the Oscars crossing his arms in a traditional Wakandan greeting.

chadwick boseman is doing his absolute BEST to convince me he’s an actual king of actual wakanda pic.twitter.com/lQL9ypXhUi — f thot fitzgerald (@dracomallfoys) March 4, 2018

Black Panther also got nodded at during the Oscars’ opening moment. The telecast began with a parodic newsreel that you’d seen in Hollywood’s golden age. Chadwick was featured in the clip walking down the red carpet, and a voiceover jokingly referred to him as the actual king of Wakanda.

The show’s host continued the Black Panther drops once the video ended. Jimmy Kimmel made sure to acknowledge the Marvel movie’s staggering success before the audience. The comedian said the Oscars were meant to celebrate plenty of movies which were all being crushed by Black Panther‘s soon-to-be billion dollar box office.

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.