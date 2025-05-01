Doomsday Photos Show Original Avengers Star’s Return To Set (& Brutal Workout)

One of the original Avengers is back to begin filming on Avengers: Doomsday. It seems like every few days, another Marvel star heads to the set of the next big Avengers flick. Captain America star Anthony Mackie shared photos of his flight to London, and set photos revealed original X-Men actors Ian McKellen and James Marsden as Magneto and Cyclops, respectively. Next up, making their arrival on the Avengers: Doomsday set is Thor, aka Chris Hemsworth. After defeating Gorr the God Butcher and teaming up with Jane Foster’s God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor will join Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in their fight against Doctor Doom.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bobby Holland Hanton, a stunt professional/trainer for Chris Hemsworth, shared a photo on Instagram Stories of the “dream team” back together again on the Avengers: Doomsday set. The photo features Hanton and Hemsworth alongside other trainers/stunt professionals Aaron Grist and Luke Zocchi, and hair designer Luca Vannella. They’re all gathered in the parking lot, most likely all arriving together to get to work.

Chris Hemsworth is now filming scenes for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY.’ pic.twitter.com/f6t2A9IcyV — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) April 30, 2025

As far as the roster of Earth’s Mighties Heroes go, the ones confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday are Hemsworth, Mackie, and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), though you can also add Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Letitia Wright (Shuri/Black Panther), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), and Danny Ramirez (Falcon) to that list. The film will also feature several of the Thunderbolts* cast like Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Wyatt Russell (John Walker), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Lewis Pullman (Sentry)

The big surprise came when many of the actors from the original X-Men movies were included in the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement. We mentioned Ian McKellen (Magneto) and James Marsden (Cyclops) earlier, but there’s also Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier / Professor X), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), and Channing Tatum (Gambit) from Deadpool & Wolverine. They’re joined by The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Thing).

Of course, the biggest name of all is Robert Downey Jr., who instead of playing Iron Man, will be portraying the iconic Marvel villain Doctor Doom. He will take center stage in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, and what fans are excited to see is how Downey Jr. will differentiate between playing Iron Man and Doctor Doom. Fans have waited to see Victor Von Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for so long, and that moment is finally happening.

A fan-made trailer for Avengers: Doomsday brought in heroes who have yet to be officially confirmed for the film: Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Hulk. They were joined by Henry Cavill’s “Cavillrine” from Deadpool & Wolverine. The trailer opens with Doctor Doom entering through a portal. Doom is greeted by Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Hulk, who have all been members of the Avengers and the Fantastic Four. The faceplate on Doctor Doom’s helmet opens up to reveal Robert Downey Jr.’s face, and he holds up his right hand to display the Infinity Gauntlet. The trailer ends with Cavillrine entering from a portal to lend his help.

Are you excited to see Chris Hemsworth’s Thor in Avengers: Doomsday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!