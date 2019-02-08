‘Black Panther’ Gets Huge Billboard in Support of Oscar Nominations

In just a few short weeks, the brain trust behind Black Panther will make history as they attend the 91st Academy Awards as the first superhero film ever nominated for the show’s top award. All in all, Black Panther received a whopping seven nominations, from costuming to Best Picture.

Needless to say, Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Company are doing whatever in their power to market the movie to voters of The Academy, going the length to purchase an astonishing billboard and slap it up on one of Hollywood’s busiest streets.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o shared an image earlier this afternoon of a massive billboard put up along Sunset Boulevard. Along with Nyong’o’s Nakia in her final fight regalia, Letitia Wright’s Shuri is also prominently featured.



Along with Best Picture and Best Costume Design, Black Panther was also nominated for Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, and Best Original Song for “All The Stars” by SZA and Kendrick Lamar.

While he admitted genre films don’t typically get a lot of love at the Oscars, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously took a moment to praise the cast and crew behind Black Panther for making such a revolutionary film.

“I think there are a lot of amazing artists that helped to make that movie, and it would be wonderful if they could be recognized. Almost everyone involved in that movie, bringing that movie together, is great, and it would be wonderful to see if they’re recognized. We’ll see. This genre, typically not,” Feige said.

Black Panther was a surprise box office hit for Marvel Studios, amassing a whopping $1.3 billion worldwide box office haul, largely thanks in part to a monstrous $700m outing domestically.

Do you think Black Panther has a chance to win Best Picture? How many wins do you think the movie will get out of its seven nominations? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me (@AdamBarnhardt) on Twitter to talk all things MCU!

Black Panther is now available for streaming on Netflix. Upcoming Marvel movies this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Shazam! rumors involving Superman, the Star Wars: Episode IX title and when we’re finally going to learn about it, the Avengers: Endgame official images and synopsis & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!