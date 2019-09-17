Oscar-Winning Black Panther Score to Receive Vinyl Release

Months after Mondo released Christophe Beck’s Ant-Man and the Wasp score on gnarly dual-colored vinyl, the Austin-based outfit has announced their second Marvel Cinematic Universe release. Starting this Wednesday, Ludwig Göransson’s Oscar-winning score will be available in a highly-collectible 3XLP set.

Pressed with 180 Gram Silver and Black colored vinyl, the set’s jacket features artwork by the amazing Martin Ansin as it showcases Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Shuri (Letitia Wright), and Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) amongst other characters from the film. The score was a break-out hit, winning an award at virtual every major awards show, including the Oscars (Best Original Score) and Grammys (Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media).

The latest vinyl set will be available this Wednesday, September 18th starting at 12:00 p.m. Central on the Mondo website. The “limited” offering will be available for $45.

“Over the last 10 years, Marvel Studios has assembled such an incredible array of composers to craft new music for their ever-expanding universe of characters…some who’ve already had classic themes in past incarnations, and some who’ve never had a presence on the big screen,” Mo Shafeek, Mondo Music Record Label Manager, said in the initial statement announcing the series. “We are honored to start our MCU soundtrack series with Ant-Man and The Wasp (one of our favorite superhero themes of the last few years for us was Christophe Beck’s earworm theme for Ant-Man) and cannot wait to see what comes next!”

For those curious, the Ant-Man and the asp 2XLP set is still available for $35 here.

Black Panther is now available wherever movies are sold while Black Panther 2 bows May 6, 2022.

