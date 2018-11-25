Black Panther Shuri Concept Fan Art Has Us Hyped for ‘Black Panther 2’

One of the many unanswered questions at the end of Avengers: Infinity War was: what happened to Shuri?

Shuri, who is played by Letitia Wright, is the genius sister of King T’Challa/Black Panther. She was last seen trying to remove the Mind Stone from Vision, but she was one of the few characters whose fate was left up in the air.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Angela Bassett (who plays Ramonda, T’Challa and Shuri’s mother), claims she survived along with Shuri, but the Russo Brothers say Shuri’s fate is a “spoiler.”

However, fans of the fun-loving character are not only holding out hope for her survival, but imagining what she’d look like taking over for her brother, who did not survive the Thanos snap at the end of Infinity War.

Concept art by Mark Williams was shared on Reddit this week by user, Comaji. While some commenters were critical of the design, others discussed the possibility of the character taking up the Black Panther mantle in Avengers 4.

“I think it’s totally possible to see Shuri Panther in A4,” added one commenter, while others felt that the move could take away from her important work as a tech superstar. However, if Tony Stark and Bruce Banner can multitask, why not the princess of Wakanda? We already learned in Black Panther that the character has fighting skills.

The fan art also reminded some folks of the comic character, White Tiger/Ava Ayala. While that character’s costume is white with tiger stripes, it’s always nice to be reminded that there are more women kicking butt in cat suits, and we wouldn’t mind seeing them all onscreen.

No matter what, this image is getting us super jazzed for Black Panther 2, which we should be seeing sometime in the next few years. Unfortunately, there’s no exact date set yet for the highly-anticipated follow up.

A couple of weeks ago, Ryan Coogler, who will be returning to direct the sequel, admitted he hasn’t even started working on the movie yet.

“I got nothing… I don’t know nothing… It is true, I’m telling you. I don’t know,” he told IndieWire.

While it’s unclear how the events of Avengers 4 will alter the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward, it’s safe to say we’ll get Chadwick Boseman back as the iconic superhero in Black Panther 2.

Avengers 4 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.