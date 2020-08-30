Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther Co-Stars Pay Tribute to the Late Actor

On Friday, the world got the tragic news that actor Chadwick Boseman had died after a four-year battle with colon cancer at the age of 43. During his career, Boseman brought to life a number of memorable characters including those of historical figures, such as his role as Jackie Robinson in 42 and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall. For many fans, however, Boseman was perhaps best known for his role as the titular hero in Marvel's Black Panther. Released in 2018, Black Panther was a massive hit, breaking box office records and earning numerous awards and nominations, including a nomination for Best Picture. In the wake of Boseman's passing, those who worked with the actor on Black Panther are paying tribute to him. From reflecting on the content of Boseman's character to sharing memories of their time with him, many of the stars of the Marvel film have honored Boseman, remembering the man who was a hero to many. Boseman died on Friday at the age of 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer. The actor, who also starred in films such as 42, Marshall, Da 5 Bloods, and the upcoming Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, had never publicly spoken about his illness. Marvel Studios, ABC Entertainment, and ABC News will air a special honoring the late actor on Sunday night following the airing of Black Panther, commercial free, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. Read on for how the cast of Black Panther is paying tribute to Boseman.

Sterling K. Brown Sterling K. Brown, who played N'Jobu, Killmonger's father and T'Challa's uncle in the film, wrote that he didn't have words for the loss of Boseman and thanked the actor for his friendship. I don't have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed. 🤜🏿🤛🏿 https://t.co/8rK4dWmorq — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) August 29, 2020

Letitia Wright Letitia Wright, who played T'Challa's sister Shuri in the film, shared a sentiment that many fans and friends of Boseman's felt at the news of his passing. this hurts. really hurts — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) August 30, 2020

Andy Serkis Andy Serkis played Ulysses Klaue in the film and wrote in his tribute how it's "inconceivable" to think that Boseman was no longer in the world. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/WEFHS8DvAU — Andy Serkis (@andyserkis) August 29, 2020

Martin Freeman Everett K. Ross actor Martin Freeman told Rolling Stone he was shocked by Boseman's death and noted that the actor was a thoughtful and watchful person completely committed to his work. "I'm absolutely shocked. Chadwick was thoughtful, watchful, and totally committed in his work. A boyish grin and a contagious laugh. To still do what he did, when he must have been going through some terrible physical and emotional pain, is testament to the man. My heartfelt condolences to his family and those he loved. Rest in Peace, brother."

Danai Gurira Danai Gurira, who played Okoye in the film, shared not only a heartfelt tribute to Boseman that praised him as "pure hearted, profoundly generous, regal" but also sweet photos, one of she and Boseman hugging and one of their chairs on the set of Black Panther. pic.twitter.com/wzak5LB1pP — Danai Gurira (@DanaiGurira) August 30, 2020