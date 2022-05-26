Black Panther's New Origin Mirrors Superman in Avengers Forever #6 (Exclusive)

A Black Panther from across the Marvel Multiverse is getting an updated origin that mirrors DC's Superman. ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Avengers Forever #6 by Jason Aaron, Jim Towe, Guru-eFX, and VC's Cory Petit. Avengers Forever is a sister series to Aaron's main Avengers title that explores the vast multiverse, introducing different versions of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes) is forming a multiversal Avengers team with a Deathlok and Tony Stark, the Invincible Ant-Man of Earth-818. This new T'Challa from the Avengers Forever #6 preview is most likely their next recruit, but first, we learn how his world and Wakanda were ravaged by the dreaded King Killmonger.

The preview features an infant T'Challa being sent away by his parents in a spacecraft just before their world is destroyed by King Killmonger, who has taken possession of the Asgardian Destroyer armor. We then jump ahead several years to find an adult T'Challa as the Vibranium Man, living in Chandilar, the throneworld of the Shi'ar Imperium. Staying faithful to his name, Vibranium Man made his costume out of leftover Vibranium from his rocket ship. He's very much an analog to Spider-Man with his use of webbing as a weapon.

The solicitation and preview pages for Avengers Forever #6 are below. The issue goes on sale June 1st.

AVENGERS FOREVER #6

JASON AARON (W) • JIM TOWE (A) • COVER BY AARON KUDER

SKRULL VARIANT COVER BY Phil Noto

INTRODUCING THE INVINCIBLE VIBRANIUM MAN!

On an alternate Earth where Wakanda has been crushed from existence and where the Black Panther is a forgotten legend, one man known as T'Challa will forge a new legacy for himself and perhaps even hope for a planet caught in the grips of the god-slaughtering King Killmonger.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99