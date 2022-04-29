Avengers Forever #6 Introduces Invincible Vibranium Man, a Black Panther Variant (Exclusive)

A new Black Panther Variant from the Marvel Multiverse gets the spotlight in Avengers Forever #6. The sister title to Marvel's main Avengers series is exploring different Earths, where fans get to meet alternate versions of their favorite heroes and villains. For example, the first story arc introduced Tony Stark, the Invincible Ant-Man, and his team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes that included a female Moon Knight, Infinity Thing, Vision, and Wonder Man. In June's Avengers Forever #6 by writer Jason Aaron, artist Jim Towe, and colorist GURU-eFX, readers get to meet another hero from the multiverse: the Invincible Vibranium Man.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive first look at Avengers Forever #6, featuring the tragic origin story of this alternate Earth's T'Challa/Vibranium Man. The preview pages show Baby T'Challa's being placed him into a spacecraft by his parents to be shipped away from a Wakanda under siege, similar to the origin story of the Man of Steel, Superman. Next, we see a much older T'Challa in a dark purple jumpsuit and helmet reminiscent of his Black Panther armor, fighting a group of Wakanda soldiers. T'Challa also shoots purple webbing out of his wrists in an ode to the Amazing Spider-Man.

Finally, we see Black Panther in his full Vibranium Man armor challenging King Killmonger, who is responsible for the destruction of Wakanda and ruler of this Earth. King Killmonger has an armor of his own, and appears ready for a showdown against his heated rival. The villain is a member of the Multiversal Masters of Evil, a group formed by Mephisto consisting of the greatest bad guys from across the multiverse.

Other new heroes expected to appear in Avengers Forever include a team that is exclusively Man-Things, along with an unworthy Thor that trades in Mjolnir to train and become the Immortal Iron Fist.

The solicitation and preview pages for Avengers Forever #6 are below. The issue goes on sale June 1st.

AVENGERS FOREVER #6

JASON AARON (W) • JIM TOWE (A) • COVER BY AARON KUDER

SKRULL VARIANT COVER BY Phil Noto

INTRODUCING THE INVINCIBLE VIBRANIUM MAN!

On an alternate Earth where Wakanda has been crushed from existence and where the Black Panther is a forgotten legend, one man known as T'Challa will forge a new legacy for himself and perhaps even hope for a planet caught in the grips of the god-slaughtering King Killmonger.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99