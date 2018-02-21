‘Black Panther: The Album’: What People Are Saying

Marvel recruited world-famous musician Kendrick Lamar to curate Black Panther: The Album, a selection of music accompanying Marvel Studios‘ latest blockbuster, Black Panther.

Black Panther is nearly universally acclaimed — it’s now certified fresh at 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes — and its soundtrack, now available to own, is drawing just as much praise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Vulture, AV Club, The Guardian, and USA Today have dished rave reviews for Black Panther: The Album, saying the Lamar-curated collection of tracks is full of “potential radio hits in its arsenal.”

Featuring tracks by Lamar, The Weeknd, SZA, Schoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, Travis Scott, SOB X RBE, Vince Staples, Jay Rock, and more, Black Panther: The Album currently has a 4.5 rating on iTunes with nearly 400 reviews submitted.

“One of [the] years’ best albums”

“With an amazing blend of style, rhyme, banging beats and a hip-hop lineup that could rival the Wu-Tang, Kendrick and company have easily created one of [the] years’ best albums,” writes user BritishWind on iTunes. “Given the fact this is for the Black Panther movie, somehow makes it better, every track just gets stuck in your head and refuses to leave, and to be honest, they shouldn’t leave.”

“This is the best soundtrack ever,” adds iTunes user Micjonte24, contributing a five-star review.

“Every song is great,” says Moyin_92, also scoring the album five stars. “Another album I like every song and can listen to on repeat.”

“Best soundtrack to a movie in a really really long time,” writes RoroniKenshin, also scoring the album five stars. “Long live the King.”

“Not quite what I was expecting”

“Not gonna lie,” writes JMChurch on iTunes, “a little bit of buyer’s remorse on this one. The preview songs sell something very different than what the album actually is. But the songs that are good are REALLY good and worth buying.”

JMChurch still scores the album four stars out of five.

“This album is pretty dope,” says DEEDEMARIO, who adds they were “expecting a more hip hop vibe.”

“It could very well tie in with the movie,” DEEDARMIO adds, giving the album three stars. “Only time will tell.”

“Beyond incredible”

“If you listen to one thing today, make it the Black Panther album,” says Viper Magazine founder Lamborghini Mercer. “Kendrick + Top Dawg killed that.”

If you listen to one thing today, make it the Black Panther Album. Kendrick + Top Dawg killed that.



Make sure you go see the film this weekend too, it’s insane. — Lamborghini Mercer (@LilyMercer) February 9, 2018

“This Black Panther soundtrack is beyond incredible. I don’t even have the words to articulate how good it is,” says Kei Henderson, part of rapper 21 Savage’s management team. “Wow.”

This Black Panther soundtrack is beyond incredible. I don’t even have the words to articulate how good it is. Wow. — Kei Henderson (@keiopensdoors) February 9, 2018

“Fire AF”

Black Panther The Album bangs HARD ? — Ellery Wheeler (@ElleryWheeler10) February 10, 2018

Me listening to Black Panther The Album #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/V87kb0pGBq — Anya ✨ (@HeyitsAnya) February 10, 2018

Black Panther The Album is ???????? — Alecx (@aleeecx_) February 10, 2018

Bumpin’

me in the theater for Black Panther reciting all these songs word for word when I learn them after listening to this soundtrack 1000x times and they play during the movie pic.twitter.com/DJijwgvDqH — THE HOOD ORACLE (@MADBLACKTHOT) February 9, 2018

I may not be the biggest fan of marvel but this new black panther album is bumpin — CavePapi (@daddycaveman79) February 10, 2018

Bumpin’ it all day #BLACKPANTHERSOUNDTRACK



Solid work on the album✨ Can’t wait to watch #BlackPanther on Thursday! pic.twitter.com/bjnPqTibw5 — Meza (@mezita_4) February 10, 2018

Bumping that Black Panther soundtrack like… pic.twitter.com/s6psd1TMs4 — Taylor Bou. (@TaylorMadeFly88) February 10, 2018

Bumping it EVERYWHERE

Me at Chic-fil-a bumping this black panther album out the windows pic.twitter.com/eAQ9EODNE9 — Midwest’s Best [Artist] (@adrian_sux) February 9, 2018

They bumpin this Black Panther soundtrack in my barbershop… this shit perfection — Mr. Rager (@AldeezyFreal) February 9, 2018

Mood today bumping that black panther soundtrack pic.twitter.com/O4Xc1pbKe7 — Petty LaBelle (@Jennycuupcakes) February 9, 2018

The Black Panther soundtrack is phenomenal. The varied sounds. The African artists. Reggae, Hip-Hop, so much more. I’m out here bumping it like this. pic.twitter.com/tHPFOnBdv4 — Esteban Julio Ricardo Montoya de la Rosa Ramírez (@timtothedeath) February 9, 2018

Giving life

Black Panther’s soundtrack is life! ?? — roni (@VeroCanada_17) February 10, 2018

Only listening to the Black Panther album for the rest of my life — brennan crombie (@brencrom) February 10, 2018

The #BlackPanther album is giving me LIFE! Can’t wait. — Sade Ada Boston (@MsBostonsPlace) February 10, 2018

This BLACK PANTHER soundtrack is destroying me. Excited to keep this on repeat for like the next year or my entire life. — Steve Bessette (@stevebessette) February 10, 2018

The Black Panther Soundtrack is honestly the soundtrack to my life now — SLACK. (@jdotslack) February 10, 2018

the black panther soundtrack just added 12 years to my life. im blessed, hydrated. i can now fly. god bless. — karen (@kxrencolor) February 9, 2018

black panther album added 100 years to my life we living forever bitch — martina (@lozertozier) February 9, 2018

Long live the movie soundtrack

I thought soundtracks were dead but @dangerookipawaa @kendricklamar KILLEDDDD the #blackpanther soundtrack!!! ???? got to stop my phone from over heating when listening. #DOPE — Shaun Le’Toille (@fresh_princee28) February 10, 2018

I still can’t get over how dope it is that Black Panther The Album is a thing. Seriously, listen to it. — Mat Paget (@MatPaget) February 10, 2018

The Black Panther album itself is dope I can only imagine the movie ✨ — Gel?? (@Angelica_1110) February 10, 2018

Black Panther The Album is the first album from a movie that I don’t think is shit. Movie bout to be so dope. — michael (@Mikey_HolomB) February 10, 2018

Black Panther is already the best marvel movie bc it’s the only one that has Future saying “La di da di da shlob on me knob” on its soundtrack — whoa (@AironBagel) February 10, 2018

Just listened to the Black Panther soundtrack… what an experience. I’m excited for this movie, it’s going to be so African and African and black and blackity, black, black, black super heroes, black super villains, black geniuses, black neighbors. BLACK. ? #Finally — Ngoubei Achiri (@achirigail) February 10, 2018

“Every song is a bop”

Black Panther the Album is lit af. Every song is a bop. Just the facts. ???? pic.twitter.com/lf4Bsf7kjc — KiwiTea (Kimmron) (@KiwiTea_) February 10, 2018

#DAMN This #BlackPantherTheAlbum is ??? Kendrick Lamar was the perfect person to produce the album. Can’t wait for the movie to come out #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/AYFaEBLOYj — Brian Torreon (@YoBeeRye) February 10, 2018

BLACK PANTHER THE ALBUM HAS ME LIKE pic.twitter.com/ZqAwNXpY3q — mariela (@sebastiandbucky) February 10, 2018

“A masterpiece”

Black Panther: The Album is a masterpiece pic.twitter.com/TqqOY8IP3q — A. (@aa_njx) February 10, 2018

the black panther album is a masterpiece to say the least — liv (@oliviastfuu) February 9, 2018

we did nothing to deserve the masterpiece that is the black panther album — ՆคυՐ૯Ո (@lopuffer) February 9, 2018

Black panther’s album is a masterpiece pic.twitter.com/Pf6RQ26b5h — maria (@dinallydeliver) February 10, 2018

Me listening to Black panther the album @dangerookipawaa this is a masterpiece of an album pic.twitter.com/PwimFbRg6z — ?Jaelyn? (@NikeJaelyn) February 10, 2018

Me listening to the #BlackPanther album. I had to wait 8 hours to listen to this masterpiece pic.twitter.com/TmFB8AIwO5 — Lexi Reneá (@lexieerenea) February 9, 2018

Me when the drum hit on EVERY TRACK #BlackPantherTheAlbum pic.twitter.com/rPvpcxK3Yq — Kelton (@Tweetwithkelton) February 9, 2018

Black Panther ?

X ?

Opps ?

I Am ?

Paramedic! ?

Bloody Waters ?

The Ways ?

Big Shot ?



King Kendrick has done it again. #BlackPantherTheAlbum pic.twitter.com/wteaZezYmU — Hardys Closet (@HardysMedia) February 9, 2018

Black Panther: The Album is now available in stores and digital download. Black Panther hits theaters February 16th.

[Embed id=27705]Black Panther (ComicMovie: black-panther)[/Embed]