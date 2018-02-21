Marvel

‘Black Panther: The Album’: What People Are Saying

Marvel recruited world-famous musician Kendrick Lamar to curate Black Panther: The Album, a selection of music accompanying Marvel Studios‘ latest blockbuster, Black Panther.

Black Panther is nearly universally acclaimed — it’s now certified fresh at 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes — and its soundtrack, now available to own, is drawing just as much praise.

Vulture, AV Club, The Guardian, and USA Today have dished rave reviews for Black Panther: The Album, saying the Lamar-curated collection of tracks is full of “potential radio hits in its arsenal.”

Featuring tracks by Lamar, The Weeknd, SZA, Schoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, Travis Scott, SOB X RBE, Vince Staples, Jay Rock, and more, Black Panther: The Album currently has a 4.5 rating on iTunes with nearly 400 reviews submitted.

“One of [the] years’ best albums”

“With an amazing blend of style, rhyme, banging beats and a hip-hop lineup that could rival the Wu-Tang, Kendrick and company have easily created one of [the] years’ best albums,” writes user BritishWind on iTunes. “Given the fact this is for the Black Panther movie, somehow makes it better, every track just gets stuck in your head and refuses to leave, and to be honest, they shouldn’t leave.”

“This is the best soundtrack ever,” adds iTunes user Micjonte24, contributing a five-star review.

“Every song is great,” says Moyin_92, also scoring the album five stars. “Another album I like every song and can listen to on repeat.”

“Best soundtrack to a movie in a really really long time,” writes RoroniKenshin, also scoring the album five stars. “Long live the King.”

“Not quite what I was expecting”

“Not gonna lie,” writes JMChurch on iTunes, “a little bit of buyer’s remorse on this one. The preview songs sell something very different than what the album actually is. But the songs that are good are REALLY good and worth buying.”

JMChurch still scores the album four stars out of five.

“This album is pretty dope,” says DEEDEMARIO, who adds they were “expecting a more hip hop vibe.”

“It could very well tie in with the movie,” DEEDARMIO adds, giving the album three stars. “Only time will tell.”

“Beyond incredible”

“If you listen to one thing today, make it the Black Panther album,” says Viper Magazine founder Lamborghini Mercer. “Kendrick + Top Dawg killed that.”

“This Black Panther soundtrack is beyond incredible. I don’t even have the words to articulate how good it is,” says Kei Henderson, part of rapper 21 Savage’s management team. “Wow.”

“Fire AF”

Bumpin’

Bumping it EVERYWHERE

Giving life

Long live the movie soundtrack

“Every song is a bop”

“A masterpiece”

Black Panther: The Album is now available in stores and digital download. Black Panther hits theaters February 16th. 

[Embed id=27705]Black Panther (ComicMovie: black-panther)[/Embed]

