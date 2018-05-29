‘Black Panther’: “This Is Wakanda” Parodies Childish Gambino’s “This Is America”

Childish Gambino’s “This is America” music video has now earned a Black Panther-themed parody, titled, “This is Wakanda.”

The YouTube video, seen above, comes from Azerrz and has earned over 1.1 million views at the time this story’s publishing. The lyrics to the video play on the events of the Marvel Studios film lead by Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, as he becomes king of the Wakandan nation, and harps on the “Don’t freeze,” line delivered by Okoye early in the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the future of Wakanda and Black Panther, Marvel Studios has big plans which they’re not quite willing to share yet in an effort to preserve spoilers for the upcoming Avengers 4.

“We know there’s a ton more story to tell in Wakanda because even in the two hours we had there were ideas we left on the table just because of time,” Moore said. “And the good news is, because ultimately we have a good insight on what all the films are doing, we knew what Infinity War and what Avengers 4 next year will do and are able to sort of plan accordingly. So, I think there are great stories that will feel like the necessary next storytelling beat from what you’ve seen in Black Panther, but also carry the ball forward from what happened, the very real thing that happened at the end of Avengers 3 and what will again happen next May. So it’s all been planned out to as much as we plan anything out frankly, with room for great ideas to come and surprise us, but we’re excited. There’s still a ton of story left to tell.”

Regarding the recent comments of an all-female Wakanda film, Moore speaks enthusiastically: “It’s definitely possible,” Moore said. “It’s all about what is the best idea. I think the female characters in Black Panther are so resonant and do so well in their own right. They make their own decision, they move the story forward. Nakia saves Wakanda. I think there’s ways to tell stories with them separately. I think there’s ways to continue their story in sort of Black Panther 2 and beyond. So there’s a lot of different ways to slice it. It’s just, what is the story that we have to tell that feels undeniable? I’m hesitant to say what comes first, but I do know there are ideas that I could service both frankly.”

Black Panther is available on blu-ray and DigitalHD now. Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Leave your questions and thoughts about Marvel’s recent films in the comment section or send them to @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!