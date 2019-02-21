‘Black Panther’ Voted as First Choice for Best Picture Oscar in Frequent Moviegoers Poll

The Oscar race for Best Picture is tighter than ever before, but one group of people want to see Black Panther take the top prize. When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, it has the support of the people.

Thanks to a recent poll, we now know moviegoers want to see Black Panther win Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards. According to USA Today, Fandango polled more than 3,000 people. 24% of the people who said they’ve seen the majority of the Best Picture nominees chose Black Panther as their top pick.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the data, 19% are rooting for the Bradley Cooper-directed and Lady Gaga-starring musical A Star Is Born, 18% want to see the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody win, 14% for Peter Farrelly’s civil-rights era dramedy Green Book, 8% for Spike Lee’s 1970s cop film BlacKkKlansman, 7% for Alfonso Cuarón’s Netflix film movie Roma, 6% for the dynamite Oliva Colman/Rachel Weisz/Emma Stone period dramedy The Favourite, and 4% for Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney movie Vice.

Fandango believes that Black Panther won their poll because it brought audiences together and created a “cultural movement.”

“It reminded them that entertainment could also be meaningful and change lives and change the world,” Erik Davis, Fandango’s managing editor, said.

The Oscar race is particularly interesting this year, because for the first time ever, every single major guild and industry group awarded a different film the top prize during their Awards Season ceremony.

The Producer’s Guild awarded Green Book, the Director’s Guild prize went to Roma, the Screen Actor’s Guild chose Black Panther, the American Cinema Editors awarded Bohemian Rhapsody for Best Drama and The Favourite for Best Comedy. The Writer’s Guild really shook things up and awarded their top two prizes to Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Eighth Grade, which were both snubbed for Best Picture at the Oscars. In fact, the latter was completely shut out of the Academy Award nominations.

In addition to Best Picture, Black Panther is also nominated for Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Sound Editing.

In addition to winning the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Black Panther also took home a Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Ludwig Göransson) and Best Rap Performance for “Kings Dead” (Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future and James Blake). It also has the most NAACP Image Award nominations this year, coming out with 16 nods. You can vote for Chadwick Boseman or Ryan Coogler for Entertainer of the Year here.

Which movie would you like to see win Best Picture? Tell us in the comments!

Black Panther is currently streaming on Netflix. The 91st Academy Awards air Sunday, February 24th at 8pm EST on ABC.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.