Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Could Be Cancelled in European Country

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the next film due out from Marvel Studios, and the markets the film won't be able to be screened in may already be starting to pile up. New reports suggest Disney is mulling over the idea of skipping a theatrical release in France given the country's new laws regarding films and streaming platforms. French laws require theatrical releases to wait at least 17 months before being added to a streaming service available in the country, meaning no films in Marvel Studios' Phase 4 have made it onto a streaming service in the country, Disney+ or otherwise.

The new report comes from Le Film Francais (via The Direct), which says Disney weighs the options on each theatrical release. "The media timeline forces us to evaluate our theatrical releases film by film. We have not yet made a decision on the release of Black Panther," a translated statement from the Mouse reads.

Could the Black Panther sequel be banned elsewhere?

By now, it's almost guaranteed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won't be released in China. The Middle Kingdom has effectively panned the past seven released from Marvel Studios for a variety of reasons, and it appears government officials won't be budging on Marvel Studios productions anytime soon.

Last year, Eternals was banned from a list of countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar because an on-screen kiss between two characters of the same sex. Though a similar scenario has yet to be revealed in Wakanda Forever, there's precedent the movie could face obstruction in other countries.

What happens if Wakanda Forever is banned in other countries?

In short, nothing. Despite theatrical markets like China weighing heavy in the global box office pool, Marvel films have still performed admirably at the box office. While exhibitor totals still aren't quite back to pre-pandemic levels, Marvel films still continue out-performing most other films at the box office.

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

﻿Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11.