This Wolverine Rookie Card Is Surprisingly Valuable and It’s Not Because of the Marvel Hero

When it comes to trading cards, it’s usually the sports-related ones that tend to receive a high valuation. But, every now and then, a sealed pack or a single card related to comic book characters or movies will manage to grab the spotlight. This 1977 Topps Star Wars sealed pack recently went for $30,000, while a full set of 2013 Fleer Retro Marvel Precious Metal Gems Red cards went for a whopping $168,750. So, while they may not be as popular as modern sports trading cards, some vintage versions definitely grab eyeballs, and a whole lot of money with them. Even then, a single comic book trading card doesn’t usually command a high price, unless, of course, it never released in the USA.

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A single 1980 Terrabusi Marvel Coleccion Superheroes #86 Wolverine trading card is currently going for $3,000 (with buyer’s premium) at Heritage Auctions. What’s so special about the card? Well, apart from its vintage nature, PSA NM 7 grade, and the fact that it belongs to arguably the most popular Marvel character, it actually launched in Argentina a good few years before Wolvie’s American trading cards. It was a promotional partnership for Terrabusi’s popular Tita chocolate-covered sweet, which is still beloved in the country. However, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a card like this in the US, unless somebody brought it over or had it shipped. This card eventually went on to be known as Wolverine’s rookie card, and we all know those are usually worth a lot.

This Wolverine Rookie Card Is Extremely Hard To Find In The USA

The card itself features Wolverine in his iconic yellow, black, and blue outfit, immortalized by the ’90s X-Men animated series. He is posed with his hands behind his back, so we don’t really get a look at his iconic claws. As for his location, it’s a bit unclear, but the consoles in the background suggest it’s somewhere in the Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters, likely the Danger Room. On the reverse side of the card, we get a look at Terrabusi’s Tita sweet in black and white. Apart from the packaging, the branding and font hasn’t really changed that much since 1980. It’s not very often that a country outside the USA and Japan gets first dibs on Marvel or DC superhero merch. The fact that it launched in Argentina a good while before USA got its own version makes the card extremely valuable to collectors.

However, if all that isn’t enough for you, PSA has placed the 1980 Terrabusi #86 Wolverine card first in its official Wolverine Master Set checklist for the character. With a good 16 days left for bidding, you can expect the card’s value to go well over $10,000 at least. It has all the makings of a highly coveted trading card: a popular character, a vintage date, a good grade, and the additional fact that it never got a US release. This perfect trading card storm means collectors will be keeping an eye on it, and the price will probably skyrocket as the final date approaches. What’s more? With Marvel’s Wolverine on the horizon, this card would make a great celebration of the video game’s launch.