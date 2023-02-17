Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Joins Marvel Studios Logo in Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had a lot on its plate with the revealing of a new Black Panther after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman as well as introducing fans to two new characters with Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) and the films antagonist Namor (Tenoch Huerta). The former of the bunch was a pretty easy reveal and how it happens is explained really well. Shuri (Letitia Wright) becomes the next Black Panther after T'Challa succumbs to an illness off screen. Marvel Studios handles this transition fairly well and with respect to Boseman, and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the character. Now that there's a new Black Panther, you would think that the studio would add her to the opening fan fare and you'd be right. During the opening sequence of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania you can see Shuri’s Black Panther in the "V" of the Marvel logo as it wraps up their fan fare.

The most recent Marvel Studios project to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now!

