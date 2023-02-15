Michael B. Jordan Reveals He Had to Avoid Family and Children While Filming Black Panther for Sad Reason

Michael B. Jordan says that he had to avoid family and children while filming Black Panther. During the process of making the MCU blockbuster, the actor sequestered himself according to a recent interview with Rolling Stone. Now, Killmonger was a character motivated by the loss of his father and community. But, Jordan went to extremely lengths to bring that portrayal to the screen. It's harrowing to believe, however some fans consider Killmonger the best villain of the entire MCU. Check out what he had to say right here.

"Killmonger allowed me to access the pain. And the unapologetic frustration that I had," Jordan explained when asked about preparing for the role in the Black Panther sequel. "But then, obviously, there's a sadness that comes along with that. I dove into that for a lot longer than I ever had before. So coming out of that [role] it was hard to want love. Because during shooting I kept myself from family and children, and away from everything that Killmonger never had."

How Did He Keep The Cameo A Secret?

People really want to know how Marvel and the actors managed to keep this all under wraps in the lead-up to a sequel. Hype was through the roof for Wakanda Forever before it ever even got a trailer. So, to manage to keep the inclusion of Killmonger almost completely a secret until release weekend is a feat unto itself. Jordan explained the process on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

"It's tough, you know? I think this time around, you know, because we lost our brother Chadwick, rest in peace Chadwick Boseman – and it was so much weight and so much just trying to power through. And Ryan Coogler had such a tremendous task in front of him to evolve the script and the story in a way that still kind of honored Chadwick but move the franchise forward as well," Jordan told the late show host. "So for me to be able to come back, and I really had to keep it under wraps, I had to grow my hair out. You know, I got the locks back in and stuff like that. And I'm traveling a lot of places, so I've got to wear a hat, a hoodie, fly private, which isn't too bad of a thing. But being able to keep it under wraps was really a tough thing."

